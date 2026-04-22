Paul Demit Joins Stratus® as Chief Operating Officer as Firm Expansion Continues

Stratus® appoints Paul Demit as COO to lead operational strategy and support continued expansion across the firm and markets.

Paul brings a valuable perspective for where Stratus is headed. His leadership will help broaden Stratus’s market reach and drive strong organic growth over time.” — Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or “the Company”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Demit as its Chief Operating Officer.In this role, Demit will lead the Company’s operational strategy, with a focus on strengthening alignment, enhancing execution across business units, and advancing Stratus’s priorities around organic revenue growth and market diversification. He will help drive greater operational discipline and coordination across teams while supporting the continued evolution of the organization as it grows in size, complexity, and capability.Demit brings more than 25 years of experience leading operations within large, complex AEC organizations, including work at a scale that positions him well to support Stratus as the firm continues to grow. Over the course of his career, he has overseen significant revenue and growth responsibilities, directed large multidisciplinary teams, and helped organizations strengthen operational performance, alignment, and long-term execution. His expertise is well-matched with Stratus’s continued growth, supporting the operational discipline and consistency needed to scale effectively while continuing to serve clients with excellence.“Stratus is at a meaningful point in its expansion, with strong opportunities ahead,” Demit said. “I look forward to supporting the operational discipline, alignment, and execution that will help position the firm for continued success and advance its priorities around organic growth and expanded market reach.”“Paul brings a valuable perspective for where Stratus is headed,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. “He has led operations at a scale well beyond our current size and understands what is required to strengthen the structure, discipline, and coordination that support sustainable growth. His leadership will help broaden Stratus’s market reach and drive strong organic growth over time, ensuring that the Company continues to evolve in a way that is strategic, intentional, and supportive of our teams and clients across the organization.”About StratusStratusis an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Consistently ranking among the Top 500 Design Firms in Engineering News-Record, the firm offers a deep bench of industry experts through a highly collaborative approach, delivering innovative solutions across the full project lifecycle. Operating coast to coast, Stratus serves clients nationwide while maintaining a strategic commitment to supporting high-growth economies and building vibrant communities that foster the professional growth of its team. Serving public- and private-sector clients, the firm is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality service wherever projects take shape. For more information, visit www.stratusteam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.