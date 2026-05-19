Remodel Me Today Receives First-Place Recognition in Three Categories at PRO Awards

Pro Award Winning Projects

Most people assume remodeling awards are won because a project looks beautiful in photographs. They are not. The reality is much more interesting.

Awards are exciting, but what matters most is celebrating our team's hard work and our homeowners' trust while continuing to raise the standard for professional remodeling.” — Brian Pauley, CR President

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remodel Me Today (RMT), a Northeast Ohio design-build residential remodeling company, announced that it received first-place recognition in three project categories at the Professional Remodelers Ohio (PRO) Awards. The company received recognition in Residential Addition Over $250,000, Residential Kitchen $100,000–$150,000 , and Residential Kitchen $60,000–$100,000 The Professional Remodelers Ohio (PRO) Awards program recognizes completed remodeling projects submitted by industry professionals throughout Ohio. Projects are evaluated using multiple criteria intended to assess both the visual and functional success of a project. Areas commonly considered during review include design creativity, craftsmanship, technical execution, project complexity, innovation, and the degree to which the completed project addresses homeowner goals and needs.Remodeling projects often involve considerations beyond finished appearances. Many residential projects require teams to evaluate existing structural conditions, coordinate mechanical systems, adapt layouts, and develop solutions intended to improve the way spaces function within a home. The awards program recognizes projects that demonstrate a combination of planning, execution, and homeowner-focused outcomes.Remodel Me Today's Residential Kitchen $60,000–$100,000 project involved transforming an existing segmented kitchen layout into a more open environment designed to improve connectivity and daily functionality. Structural modifications and utility relocations allowed for changes to the overall floor plan while maintaining a focus on improving movement and interaction within the space. Additional design elements, including revised work zones and gathering areas, were incorporated to support both everyday use and entertaining.The company's Residential Kitchen $100,000–$150,000 project involved improvements intended to increase functionality while updating the overall experience of the space. The project included modifications to layout configurations and system coordination designed to create improved flow throughout the kitchen area. Design planning focused on balancing visual improvements with practical use considerations.The Residential Addition Over $250,000 project involved a broader scope requiring coordination between architectural, structural, and construction elements. Residential additions frequently require teams to integrate new spaces into existing homes while maintaining continuity with the original structure. This project expanded usable living space while incorporating design and construction elements intended to align with the character and functionality of the existing home.The PRO Awards program recognizes projects across multiple residential and remodeling categories and provides an opportunity for industry professionals to submit completed work for evaluation. Recognition is based on project submissions and supporting materials intended to demonstrate both project objectives and completed outcomes."Awards are meaningful because they celebrate our team's dedication, our homeowners' trust, and challenge us to continue raising the bar," said Brian Pauley.Remodel Me Today provides residential design-build services throughout Northeast Ohio, including kitchens, bathrooms, additions, whole-home renovations, basements, and outdoor living projects.

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