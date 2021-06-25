NARI Cleveland awards 2021 Community Service Award to Remodel Me Today
The Cleveland Chapter of National Association of the Remodeling Industry awards 2021 Community Service Award to Brian Pauley owner of Remodel Me Today.
We are just trying to do our part. I like to believe, we don't live in a world all our own and it is how we choose to affect others which can make a huge difference to all the lives we touch.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Greater Cleveland Chapter recognized the ‘best of the best’ in the remodeling industry at their annual Evening of Excellence dinner and awards banquet held Thursday June 23th, 2021 at the The Shorby Club in Bratenahl, OH. Nearly 200 NARI members and other home improvement professionals from northeast Ohio were in attendance.
— Brian Pauley
NARI Greater Cleveland is “The Reliable Remodeling Resources for Contractors, Consumers and the Community”. Their mission is to professionalize the home improvement industry while serving as an ally to homeowners in northern Ohio. Members are required to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and meet professional requirements including a favorable report from both the Better Business Bureau and Ohio Attorney General’s office.
In last nights event Brian Pauley of Remodel Me Today was the recipient of the 2021 Community Service Award for outstanding contributions and support of the NARI Cares Initiatives. Pauley, as the chair for the NARI Cares committee, partnered with the non profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) of Western Cuyahoga County who's mission is to let no child sleep on the floor. On June 12th, 2021, SHP held its annual Bunks Across America where all chapters build on the same day with a goal of having each chapter build 100 beds for the community they serve. Pauley worked with the Executive Director of SHP, Susie Asadorian, to coordinate the workflow process of over 80 volunteers throughout the day. NARI provided 10 volunteers to help educate volunteers on proper use of tools and helped with the work flow process. The event went off without a hitch and the goal of completing 100 beds was achieved. Additionally, in 2016 Pauley began a scholarship for the arts program for the Olmsted Falls City School program. To be considered students submit an original piece of art to a blind judging and the scholarship is awarded based on originality, composition and design. The scholarship has grown over the last few years and in 2021 five students received awards from Remodel Me Today. When asked what made him get involved Pauley states "We are just trying to do our part. I like to believe, we don't live in a world all our own and it is how we choose to affect others which can make a huge difference to all the lives we touch."
Remodel Me Today is a kitchen and bath showroom located in Olmsted Falls, Ohio where clients come to realize that every cabinet is built to uniquely fit their space. Pauley says, "Our clients rely on us to use knowledge of cabinetry and design elements to create a beautiful, functional space perfectly suited for their needs." Besides cabinetry and design services, RMT offers an array of products for the renovation of your home. Counters (quartz, granite, composite, laminate), Tile from the US and overseas, Flooring (LVP, tile, carpet, hardwood), and Fixtures (lighting, plumbing, mirrors and decor). RMT is a unique showroom where builders, remodelers, designers, DIYrs come to receive assistance with their projects. To learn more visit their website to see a full array of materials and services offered. RMT is located at 25564 Bagley Road in Olmsted Falls, OH 44138.
