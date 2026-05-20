Paramount Commerce Surpasses 4 Million Active Canadian Consumers

Paramount surpasses 4 million consumers

Leveraging 20 years of data and AI-driven risk management to power secure payments for millions of Canadians.

TORONTO, CANADA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Commerce, Canada’s leading pay by bank provider, announced today that it now serves more than 4 million active Canadian consumers. This milestone reflects the rapid adoption of bank account-based solutions across high-growth verticals, including gaming, eCommerce, billing and collections, remittance, and digital exchanges.“Reaching 4 million active consumers is a clear signal of where the Canadian payment landscape is heading,” said Sereena Boparai, CRO at Paramount Commerce. “By leveraging our deep industry knowledge to secure every transaction, we’ve built a platform that resonates with both merchants and consumers. Looking ahead, we will continue to evolve alongside emerging payment rails to better serve our growing ecosystem.”The Paramount advantage: industry-leading security and reliability. Paramount Commerce sets the standard for pay by bank solutions through a foundation that cannot be replicated:- Non-Copyable Data: We leverage 20+ years of proprietary historical data to power AI risk-management models that prevent fraudulent transactions before they occur.- Ultra-Low Latency: Our scalable infrastructure delivers latency of less than 20ms, providing the speed and resilience required for high-volume, mission-critical events.- Market-Leading Performance: Offering the best user experience and 100% bank coverage, we exceed 99%+ acceptance rates and 95%+ conversion rates.- Built-In Redundancy: With connections to multiple processing banks, we provide the most resilient payment infrastructure, ensuring uptime and business continuity.With a user base now surpassing 4 million, Paramount Commerce remains at the forefront of the nation’s evolving financial infrastructure, poised to further cement pay by bank as the fastest-growing, most secure payment method for Canadians.Paramount Commerce is Canada’s leading pay by bank provider for high-growth industries. The company enables leading brands to accept real-time, secure, bank account-based payments that reduce friction at checkout and improve the experience for merchants and consumers. Leveraging over 20 years of proprietary data, Paramount has processed more than $100 billion in volume for over 4 million active consumers, ensuring reliability through smart bank routing and platform redundancy.

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