MoonPay and Paramount Commerce Partner to offer Interac e-Transfer® Payments

TORONTO, CANADA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments, announced a partnership with Paramount Commerce, Canada’s leading pay by bank provider, to offer Interac e-TransferⓇ as a payment method for its Canadian users.The partnership enables MoonPay users in Canada to pay in real-time, directly from their bank accounts through Interac e-TransferⓇ for Business — a payment method trusted by millions of Canadians.“Canadian users wanted a fast, easy way to pay,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay. “Paramount Commerce delivered a secure, cost-efficient solution that integrated seamlessly — allowing us to launch quickly and give users the experience they expect.”Paramount Commerce helps businesses scale in Canada by offering customizable pay by bank solutions backed by real-time data insights, machine learning risk management, and always-on support."We are proud to support MoonPay in bringing familiar, secure payments to their Canadian users," said Sereena Boparai, Chief Revenue Officer at Paramount Commerce. "This partnership showcases how local expertise combined with innovative technology can deliver the best customer experience."Canada is among MoonPay’s top 10 key markets, so by offering a local, trusted payment method, MoonPay aims to improve user satisfaction, strengthen its competitive position, and build long-term user loyalty.MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.With 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia—and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.MoonPay is changing payments.Paramount Commerce is on a mission to simplify payments and is Canada’s leading pay by bank partner. Our solutions are trusted by millions of consumers and have processed over $100 billion in volume. With features like one-click payments, robust risk management, seamless integration, and over 20 years of experience, Paramount Commerce creates exceptional experiences for merchants and consumers alike. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com.Interac e-Transfer is a registered trade-mark of Interac Corp. Used under licence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.