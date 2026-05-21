Geordie Announces Integration with the Claude Compliance API

Extending the coverage of Geordie’s AI agent security and governance platform to Claude Enterprise

Claude is now enterprise infrastructure, and organizations need the same programmatic assurance as other enterprise tools. Geordie's integration with the Claude Compliance API makes that actionable.” — Hanah-Marie Darley, Chief AI Officer at Geordie AI

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geordie , the purpose-built security and governance platform for AI agents, today announced its integration with the Claude Compliance API, extending Geordie's existing coverage of Anthropic’s Claude across the full Claude Enterprise deployment surface. As enterprises deploy Claude at scale, security and compliance teams need the same visibility into Claude usage that they have for every other enterprise application in their stack. This integration extends Claude activity into the Geordie platform, so organizations can better extend Geordie’s agentic security and governance workflows in Claude.Geordie has provided endpoint driven coverage of Claude Desktop, Claude Cowork, and Claude Code since launch, monitoring agent activity, tool invocations, and behavioral signals as well as enabling automated risk mitigation using Beam ’s proactive mitigation suite. Activity and project content generated within Claude Enterprise (e.g. chats and projects) has emerged in both usage and development, sitting outside the reach of traditional security and compliance tooling. With the Claude Compliance API, Anthropic provides that access directly.The integration gives enterprise IT and security teams programmatic access to Claude Enterprise conversation content, including chats, uploaded files, and projects, alongside Claude Platform activity logs covering admin and system events. Geordie pulls that data directly into its security and governance platform, normalizing it alongside existing endpoint telemetry and applying governance controls across the full coverage surface.The practical effect is a unified view of every Claude use case and activity across the enterprise: from the code an agent writes on a developer's workstation to the project content a business team is building within Claude Enterprise. Conversation content, files, project data, and audit log events are surfaced within Geordie's platform and subject to the same behavioral analysis, drift detection, and proactive governance controls already applied to endpoint activity."Claude is becoming operational infrastructure for enterprise teams: a system that takes actions, accumulates context, and executes across complex workflows. Organizations need the same programmatic assurance for Claude that they already have for Slack or Google Workspace. The Claude Compliance API makes that possible, and Geordie is the security and governance layer that makes it actionable," said Hanah Marie-Darley, Chief AI Officer at Geordie. Geordie's integration is available to enterprise customers as of today. Beam, Geordie's proactive context governance layer, applies in-line guardrails and real-time controls across all covered Claude surfaces, with alerting and reporting routed into existing security workflows.ABOUT GEORDIE Take control of AI agent uncertainty with layered, deterministic protection across every autonomous decision, toolchain and workflow. Geordie is the purpose-built AI Agent Security and Governance Platform with defense in depth centered on a complete understanding of AI agent risk. Today, Geordie is trusted to enable new competitive advantages at the most forward-thinking organizations in the world.

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