Geordie AI Named to the 2026 CB Insights’ List of the 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Geordie is recognized for its achievements in Security and Governance for AI Agents

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CB Insights today named Geordie AI , the purpose-built security and governance platform for AI agents, to its tenth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.“The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market,” said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. “This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots, and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment.”“Most organizations are moving quickly to adopt AI agents, but they’re doing it without a clear way to see or control what those systems are actually doing,” said Henry Comfort, CEO and co-founder of Geordie. “Being named to the CB Insights AI 100 reflects a broader shift. Security and governance can’t be an afterthought in an agent-driven world. Agent decisions need to be guided as they happen. That’s the problem Geordie’s focused on solving from day one.”The list primarily includes emerging early-stage startups driving innovation across AI. CB Insights’ research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. The CB Insights research team also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to them by startups.Geordie is building the security and governance layer for agentic AI, helping enterprises understand where their agents are, what they can do, and how they behave in real time. Its platform brings together visibility across code, APIs, and endpoints. Beam, its solution for managing AI agent risk through context engineering, assesses risk holistically and continuously, feeding mitigation back to the agent using context-based controls, so teams’ AI initiatives can continue at full speed.Since emerging from stealth in September 2025, Geordie has seen rapid momentum. ARR has grown 1200% over the past five months, alongside recognition from leading industry programs, including winning the 2026 RSAC Innovation Sandbox and the 2025 Black Hat Innovation Spotlight in London, reinforcing its leadership in the emerging category of agentic AI security. Geordie was also recently recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Guardian Agents.Quick facts on the 2026 AI 100:- $10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2026 so far (as of 4/27/2026).- A fifth of the companies are from outside the United States, across 9 countries on 4 continents.- 190+ business relationships since 2024, including with industry leaders like Google, Nvidia, and Databricks.About Geordie AITake control of AI agent uncertainty with layered, deterministic protection across every autonomous decision, toolchain and workflow. Geordie is the purpose-built AI Agent Security and Governance Platform with defense in depth centered on a complete understanding of AI agent risk. Today, Geordie is trusted to enable new competitive advantages at the most forward-thinking organizations in the world. To learn more about Geordie, visit: https://www.geordie.ai/ Contact:Story-Tweedie Yatesstory@geordie.aiAbout CB InsightsCB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. Our AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com Contact:Media@cbinsights.com

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