Senate Republicans Host Annual Memorial Day Wall of Remembrance at State Capitol

The Illinois Senate Republican Caucus is once again hosting its annual Memorial Day Wall of Remembrance Display at the Illinois State Capitol to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.

The Wall of Remembrance has been a Capitol tradition each year since 2015, except during the pandemic, and features photos and remembrances of fallen service members from across Illinois.

Located in the South Hall of the Capitol, the display serves as a powerful and moving tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation and the freedoms Americans enjoy every day.

The display is intended to remind all who visit the Capitol of the true meaning of Memorial Day and the sacrifices made by military families across Illinois and the country.

The Wall of Remembrance will remain open to the public through May 29, with viewing hours available throughout the week.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the display to reflect, remember, and honor the service and sacrifice of America’s fallen heroes.