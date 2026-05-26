Senate Republicans Call on Governor Pritzker to Opt Illinois into Federal Scholarship Program

Senate Republicans gathered at the Illinois Capitol on May 21 to renew calls for Governor JB Pritzker to opt Illinois into the new federal tax credit scholarship program aimed at expanding educational opportunities for students and families.

The lawmakers emphasized that the program would help families cover a wide range of education-related expenses, including tuition, tutoring, classroom supplies, uniforms, after-school programs, and specialized services for students with disabilities.

Supporters of the program note that Illinois taxpayers can claim the federal tax credit regardless of whether Illinois participates in the program. However, only states that formally opt in are eligible to receive scholarship funding.

The lawmakers warned that if Illinois refuses to participate, Illinois taxpayers would still help fund scholarships in other states while Illinois students and families receive no benefit in return.

During the press conference, lawmakers pointed to the growing bipartisan support for the program nationwide. As of May 14th, 31 states have already signalled that they plan to opt into the program, including traditionally Democratic states such as New York.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is often viewed as an ally of Governor Pritzker, also expressed support for participation in the program, stating, “I would be crazy not to opt in.”

Lawmakers also referenced Illinois’ previous Invest in Kids scholarship program, which legislative Democrats and Governor Pritzker allowed to expire in 2023 despite objections from families across the state.

To help Illinois participate in the program, Senate Republicans filed Senate Bill 3850. The bill would require the Governor, beginning January 1, 2027, and annually thereafter, to submit a list of scholarship-granting organizations to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury so Illinois families can participate in the program.

The federal program represents another opportunity to provide families with additional educational choices and resources while ensuring Illinois students are not left behind.