Safe Routes to School Grants Awarded

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced $12 million in grant awards through its Safe Routes to School program, supporting 68 projects across the state.

The program helps make walking, biking, and rolling to school safer for students through projects such as new sidewalks, bike lanes, pedestrian crossings, and public education campaigns. The maximum award amount for each project is $250,000.

Senate Republicans noted that the funding helps communities make needed safety improvements near schools and gives families safer transportation options.

The grants are part of an ongoing effort to improve student safety and support local communities as they invest in safer routes to school.