Conflict Resolution Expert Reveals Proprietary VOICE Framework for Co-Parents

Amy Armstrong, Founder of The Center for Family Resolution and Creator of the VOICE Boundary Framework

The Center for Family Resolution founder introduces a 5-step boundary system to replace courtroom warfare.

Inside of our physical body, we are holding better advice than any lawyer could ever give us” — Amy Armstrong

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Family Resolution , a national conflict resolution practice serving parents in high-conflict dynamics, today announced the public reveal of its proprietary VOICE Boundary Framework. Founder Amy Armstrong, a nationally recognized conflict resolution coach who has worked with families for 30 years, unveiled the five-step system during a new appearance on The Self Esteem and Confidence Mindset Podcast with host Jonny Pardoe. The framework is built for parents trapped in expensive, unending custody disputes who want a way out that does not require another retainer check.The reveal lands at a moment when family law spending in the United States keeps climbing while producing diminishing returns for the families paying it. Armstrong has personally coached clients who spent more than $1 million on lawyers without reaching real resolution. The deeper damage, she says, is that parents hand their authority and emotional safety to the legal system and never get it back. The VOICE Boundary Framework is designed to fix that pattern. The name is an acronym for Visioning, Options, Influence, Commitment and Energy. Each step gives a parent a concrete way to identify what they really want, sort the options they actually control, commit to what they can follow through on and read their own nervous system signals to confirm the next move is right.Most boundary advice fails, she says, because it sets up people to try and control the other parent. The VOICE Boundary Framework flips that model entirely. A boundary inside the system is not a rule directed at the ex; it is a clear statement of what the parents is willing and able to do, declared without criticism or blame. The principle behind it is called "Pro-Me, Not Anti-You," and it forms the conceptual spine of the entire method."Inside of our physical body, we are holding better advice than any lawyer could ever give us," she said during her appearance on The Self Esteem and Confidence Mindset Podcast. She added that most parents in high-conflict situations have been running on a chronically dysregulated nervous system for months or years, which is why intelligent moms and dads make decisions they would never make under normal conditions.The framework grew out of a personal collapse. At 45, Armstrong lost her mother, lost her home in a fire and watched her 25-year marriage end inside the same window of time. None of the conventional clinical or legal tools matched the reality of what she was navigating, so she built her own model, tested it on herself for two years, then deployed it inside her practice with clients facing the same tumultuous emotional terrain.The early results were strong enough that the legal community took notice. She now trains family court judges nationally, sits on Ohio Supreme Court committees and has received national recognition for her work bridging coaching and family law. Her writing has been featured in The New York Times, Parents Magazine and USA Today, and she has appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox News.She is also the author of Real-Time Parenting and the forthcoming book Boundary Basics: Simple Steps to Keep Your Cool and Resolve Conflict, scheduled for release this year. The book translates the same boundary work she teaches inside The Center for Family Resolution into a step-by-step format readers can apply on their own. The release positions Armstrong as a national voice for conflict resolution in and beyond the family court system.The VOICE Boundary Framework is the practical core of the Co-Parenting POWER Method for Moms, the flagship group coaching program at The Center for Family Resolution. POWER stands for Personal Ownership with Emotional Regulation, and clients in the program report a measurable shift from reactive to grounded behavior in roughly 90 days. One mom reported resolving a seven-year stalled co-parenting pattern in a matter of months after starting the work.Parents who want to learn more about The Center for Family Resolution and the full VOICE Boundary Framework can find program details at www.thecenterforfamilyresolution.com About The Center for Family ResolutionThe Center for Family Resolution is a national conflict resolution and co-parent coaching practice founded by Amy Armstrong, LISW-S. The firm specializes in high-conflict co-parenting, boundary coaching, nervous system regulation and self-leadership for parents navigating divorce or post-divorce custody disputes. Through group engagement, whole-family interventions, co-parent coaching, court-adjacent training and the proprietary VOICE Boundary Framework, The Center for Family Resolution helps parents move from courtroom dependence to grounded personal authority.

The Self Esteem and Confidence Mindset Podcast

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