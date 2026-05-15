Anxiety Expert Behind 60+ Client Transformations Unveils Proprietary Anxiety Relief Protocol

Michael Wood, Founder of Learn To Love Being You and Creator of the Rewired Self Method

Mike Wood, founder of Learn To Love Being You, launches a subconscious rewiring system for adults stuck in worry.

The subconscious mind, it is our biggest protector. It does everything it can to protect us all day long, every day. But it is also part of the problem.” — Michael Wood

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn To Love Being You , the mental wellness company founded by Consciousness Awareness Professional Mike Wood, today unveiled the Anxiety Relief Protocol. The proprietary system is designed to help adults break free from chronic worry, self-doubt and emotional overwhelm. Wood revealed the protocol during his recent appearance on The Abundance Journey podcast with host Elaine Starling. On the show, he walked listeners through the science and the tools that have moved 60+ clients from daily panic to sustained peace.Nearly one in three adults experiences an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. Yet most people are never taught how to regulate their nervous system or rewrite the subconscious beliefs driving the spiral. The cultural default is to push through, perform and cope.Wood says that approach is the entire reason traditional therapy fails so many people. Worry is not a mindset problem. It is a programming problem stored in the subconscious mind.The Anxiety Relief Protocol gives users two concrete tools backed by neuroscience and a guided breathwork experience that produces an immediate physiological shift in the body. The protocol is the front door to the broader 10-week Learn To Love Being You program. That program has helped 60+ adults achieve measurable freedom from anxiety and depression in the past 18 months."The subconscious mind, it is our biggest protector. It does everything it can to protect us all day long, every day. But it is also part of the problem. It's got programs in there that were created by our younger selves, our five-year-old self, our two-year-old self," Wood said during his appearance on The Abundance Journey podcast. He added: "When you reframe that old memory with compassion, love and forgiveness, the subconscious mind is no longer going to hold on to it in an attempt to protect you, because there's nothing to protect you from."The Anxiety Relief Protocol is built on the same principles that anchor the signature Rewired Self Method , the framework behind every transformation Learn To Love Being You produces. Where most anxiety programs stop at awareness, the Rewired Self Method goes directly into the subconscious to rewrite the core beliefs feeding the negative thought loops.Most modalities treat the symptom. The Rewired Self Method targets the source. That distinction is why clients report durable shifts rather than temporary relief.One early client used the protocol's box breathing technique to step off her medication entirely. Two weeks into the program she stopped taking Valium for flight anxiety. She used the breathwork to ride out turbulence on her next trip.Results like that are common, Wood says, because the protocol does not ask clients to manage their worry. It rewires why the worry exists in the first place. That is the entire premise of the system.Wood spent more than $50,000 and three years personally rewiring 200+ of his own subconscious beliefs after 35 years of severe anxiety and depression. He has also taught breathwork inside maximum-security prisons. As a COO of Jarrett Companies, he has applied subconscious rewiring across a $100 million construction enterprise while building Learn To Love Being You into a fast-growing mental wellness brand for 28-to-45-year-old professionals.The Rewired Self Method is the distilled version of that 50,000 dollar education made accessible to anyone willing to do the work. Wood is one of a handful of practitioners blending grounded neuroscience, somatic breathwork and subconscious rewiring inside a single structured framework. Most experts pick one lane.The Rewired Self Method merges all three lanes into one system. That is what makes the Anxiety Relief Protocol different from anything else on the market today.To download the Anxiety Relief Protocol and explore the full Rewired Self Method, visit the Learn To Love Being You program site.About Learn To Love Being YouLearn To Love Being You is a mental wellness company founded by Mike Wood, a Consciousness Awareness Professional and creator of the Rewired Self Method. The company helps adults break free from anxiety, self-doubt and emotional overwhelm through subconscious rewiring, breathwork and grounded psychology. Learn To Love Being You serves burned-out professionals nationwide, helping women and men reclaim peace, regulate their nervous systems and reconnect with the part of themselves they forgot they had.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.