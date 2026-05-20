OpenNebula and SUSE Partner to Deliver an Open Sovereign Cloud Platform

OpenNebula and SUSE Partnership

An end-to-end platform combining enterprise Linux, virtualization and cloud management, and Kubernetes management.

MADRID, SPAIN, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems today announced a joint solution with SUSE, bringing together virtualization management, cloud orchestration, enterprise Linux, and Kubernetes management into a single, integrated platform for sovereign cloud deployments, particularly suited to organizations with strict data residency and regulatory requirements.The combined offering brings together OpenNebula’s cloud and virtualization platform with SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Rancher to provide a secure, stable, and vendor-neutral alternative to proprietary stacks such as VMware and Nutanix.As organizations seek greater control over their infrastructure while avoiding vendor lock-in, the OpenNebula and SUSE solution enables the deployment of private and hybrid cloud environments with full transparency and operational consistency.The platform spans the full infrastructure stack—from the operating system and virtualization layer to Kubernetes management—allowing organizations to run virtual machines, Kubernetes, and edge workloads on a unified infrastructure, adopting Kubernetes where it makes sense without being locked into a single model.Built on SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLES), the solution provides a hardened, enterprise-grade operating system with long-term support, security certifications, and predictable lifecycle management across infrastructure services, virtual machines, and edge environments.OpenNebula delivers the core cloud and virtualization layer, enabling secure multi-tenancy, resource governance, and automated lifecycle management for compute, storage, and networking, with end-to-end enterprise support available for the integrated solution.When Kubernetes is required, OpenNebula integrates with SUSE Rancher and the validated RKE2 distribution to provide a fully supported Kubernetes experience. Kubernetes clusters are provisioned and operated using standardized, repeatable workflows, ensuring consistency across environments.“At SUSE, we believe that 'Choice Happens' when we prioritize interoperability and open innovation. By combining SUSE Linux Enterprise and Rancher with OpenNebula, we are providing organizations with a truly sovereign cloud platform—one that eliminates vendor lock-in and delivers the mission-critical resilience needed to run VMs, Kubernetes, and edge workloads on their own terms,” said Diego Rios, General Manager EMEA South at SUSE.“Our goal is to provide organizations with an open and sovereign cloud platform that combines stability, flexibility, and operational consistency,” said Alexander Sergunin, Partner Manager at OpenNebula Systems. “Together with SUSE, we deliver a solution that allows organizations to modernize their infrastructure while maintaining full control.”Learn more about the OpenNebula and SUSE sovereign cloud platform or request a demo here. About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open, vendor-neutral enterprise cloud and virtualization platform designed for sovereign clouds and AI factories. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.About SUSESUSE is a global leader of enterprise open source software. By transforming community innovations into secure, sovereign and AI-ready solutions, SUSE empowers customers to escape vendor lock-in and regain control of their IT destiny. Through industry-leading Linux, Kubernetes, Edge and AI infrastructure solutions, SUSE delivers the flexibility to innovate everywhere - from the data center to multi-cloud and out to the edge. Only SUSE also manages many Linux and Kubernetes distributions. At SUSE, Choice Happens because we prioritize community, interoperability and relentless innovation. Discover how we power mission-critical resilience at www.suse.com

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