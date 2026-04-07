OpenNebula Systems Launches OpenNebula 7.2 to Power Sovereign Clouds and AI Factories at Scale

OpenNebula 7.2 "Dark Horse"

MADRID, SPAIN, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems today announced the release of OpenNebula 7.2 , a minor update designed to support production-scale sovereign clouds and AI factories. The new release introduces deeper automation, hardware-rooted security, and high-performance orchestration capabilities to address the operational requirements of AI, HPC, and regulated cloud environments.As AI workloads move into production, infrastructure platforms must deliver predictable performance, deep hardware integration, and flexible execution models. OpenNebula 7.2 strengthens its high-performance infrastructure stack with advanced orchestration for GPU-accelerated systems and high-speed networking.To support higher scale and operational complexity, OpenNebula 7.2 introduces architectural enhancements focused on performance, concurrency, and observability. A next-generation gRPC-based API provides low-latency, high-throughput communication between platform components, improving responsiveness in environments with large numbers of concurrent operations. Operational visibility is improved through real-time virtual machine execution logs directly available in the Sunstone web interface, simplifying troubleshooting without requiring command-line access.The release integrates NVIDIA Fabric Manager, enabling optimized orchestration of NVSwitch and NVLink interconnects for large multi-GPU topologies used in AI training and high-performance computing. OpenNebula 7.2 is also validated with NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking platforms, supporting low-latency ethernet fabrics optimized for large-scale AI clusters.The platform has been officially validated on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB200 systems, including VSwitch topologies, ensuring seamless orchestration of next-generation GPU-accelerated infrastructure. In addition, OpenNebula 7.2 validates integration with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, enabling network offloading, hardware-level isolation, and enhanced multi-tenant segmentation for secure and efficient AI and cloud deployments.OpenNebula 7.2 also improves workload portability across heterogeneous hardware environments through Enhanced VM Compatibility (EVC), reducing migration friction during hardware refresh cycles and platform upgrades.Networking capabilities are extended with IP address sharing for virtual machine groups, streamlining the deployment of multi-tier applications. Production-ready LXC drivers now deliver VM-like lifecycle management for Linux containers, including network interface hot-plugging and disk snapshots, combining cloud agility with near-native performance.Security enhancements in OpenNebula 7.2 address the requirements of sovereign clouds and regulated environments. The release expands confidential computing support with hardware-rooted trust and memory encryption for KVM workloads, complemented by virtual TPM integration to strengthen workload integrity guarantees. Administrators can now enforce mandatory two-factor authentication globally within Sunstone, ensuring consistent access control policies across all users.OpenNebula 7.2 also delivers significant improvements in storage mobility, performance, and data protection. Storage Virtual Machines can be live-migrated between LVM and file-based datastores—including shared, local, and thin-provisioned backends—without downtime, enabling seamless maintenance and storage rebalancing. Native integration with Everpure (formerly Pure Storage) FlashArray introduces full block storage lifecycle management through the FlashArray REST API, delivering high performance and simplified operations.Additional storage optimizations include multi-tier caching for local datastore drivers and extensive LVM backend tuning to reduce I/O bottlenecks. Backup capabilities are enhanced with incremental backup support for NetApp systems, alongside improvements to Veeam and oVirt API integrations to improve restoration reliability.To simplify deployment and align with enterprise operating system lifecycles, OpenNebula 7.2 introduces OneForm, a new automated service for on-demand deployment and configuration of clusters in distributed environments. The release expands platform compatibility with official support for SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE 15), along with the latest versions of AlmaLinux 10, RHEL 10, OpenSUSE 16, and Debian 13.“Organizations deploying AI today need infrastructure that is not only powerful, but also easy to operate and secure by design. OpenNebula 7.2 enables users to build and manage AI factories and sovereign cloud environments with confidence, ensuring their infrastructure can scale to meet the growing demands of production workloads.”— Dr. Ignacio M. Llorente, Managing Director at OpenNebula SystemsAbout OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open and vendor-neutral cloud management and virtualization platform for private, hybrid, and edge infrastructures. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.Focused on simplicity, flexibility, and long-term digital sovereignty, OpenNebula combines cloud-native agility with the control and predictability of on-premises environments. It enables secure multi-tenancy, high-performance segmentation of AI infrastructure, and federation across multiple sites, supporting both enterprise and service-provider operating models.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.Funded by the Spanish Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service through the ONEnextgen Project (UNICO IPCEI-2023-003), and co-funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU through the RRF.

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