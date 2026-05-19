ProServeIT Strengthens 24/7 Managed IT Services with Cloud‑First Support Model Validated by SureCall

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ProServeIT delivers reliable, always‑on managed IT services to support mission‑critical contact center operations.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT , a leading Microsoft partner and technology consultancy, today shares its continued expansion of its people-first and cloud‑first managed IT services designed to support organizations with 24/7 operational requirements. The company’s approach is validated by customers such as SureCall , a long‑established contact center services provider that depends on always‑available, reliable technology to support its around‑the‑clock operations.With decades of experience supporting organizations across industries, ProServeIT’s managed services model combines deep platform expertise, proactive monitoring, and responsive support to help businesses maintain continuity, scale securely, and prepare for future innovation. Designed for organizations that cannot afford downtime, ProServeIT’s services are built to deliver stability, reliability, and long‑term partnership.“Organizations that operate around the clock require a level of reliability and availability that goes beyond traditional IT support,” said Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT. “Our focus is on building trusted partnerships with our customers, understanding their business needs, and ensuring their technology environments remain stable, secure, and ready for what’s next. We’re proud to support organizations like SureCall that rely on consistent, dependable IT services to serve their own customers every day.”SureCall, founded more than four decades ago, operates 24/7 contact center services, across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As part of its ongoing technology strategy, SureCall partnered with ProServeIT to support its cloud based operations and ensure continuous availability for both its workforce and its customers.“Reliability and availability are critical for our business,” said Marc Bombenon, CEO and Founder at SureCall Contact Centers. “The ProServeIT team has been consistent, responsive, and deeply understands our environment. Their approach goes beyond traditional IT support — it feels like a true partnership, and that level of trust gives us confidence in our ability to stay focused on delivering excellent service.”ProServeIT’s managed IT services are designed to reliably support distributed organizations with cloud‑first architectures, remote workforces, and evolving technology needs. By aligning technology strategy with business objectives, ProServeIT helps customers maintain operational stability today while preparing for future advancements, including responsible adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.About ProServeITProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. The firm’s differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex change, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit www.proserveit.com About SureCallFounded in 1982, SureCall Contact Centers is an AI-human hybrid contact center delivering flexible, always on support solutions to organizations across multiple industries. SureCall operates as an extension of its clients’ teams, combining skilled people with modern technology to deliver reliable, human centered service. Through its GoodCall™ program, launched in 2016, SureCall gives back to local, national, and global communities by donating a portion of its revenue to nonprofits and registered charities, including its partnership with Hero Girls™ to support education initiatives for girls in underserved and developing regions. In 2019, SureCall became a Certified B Corporation and a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, reflecting its commitment to ethical business practices, social responsibility, and sustainable impact. For more information, visit https://www.surecallcc.com/

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