ProServeIT Named One of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2026

The ProServeIT team ProServeIT Team celebrating a huge milestone!

ProServeIT is recognized for its people-first culture, unlimited vacation, volunteer programs, and an internship program that builds real careers.

If our people are thriving, our clients will too.” — Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation is proud to announce it has been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers (2026) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The announcement was made in a special magazine published in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca.Now in its 13th year, the Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers competition recognizes the small and medium enterprises across Canada that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria: Workplace; Work Atmosphere and Social; Health, Financial and Family Benefits; Vacation and Time Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training and Skills Development; and Community Involvement.This year's announcement also recognized a broader trend. According to Mediacorp's executive editor Richard Yerema, what sets SMEs apart is their ability to understand their employees on a personal level, with social events tailored to individual interests, professional growth more directly attuned to personal goals, and a culture that larger organizations struggle to match.ProServeIT's selection reflects exactly that. The company was recognized for a range of initiatives, including six paid volunteer days annually, with more than 700 hours donated to charitable and community organizations in the past year. ProServeIT also offers a no-limit vacation policy, profit-sharing, matching RSP contributions, morning hockey skates and summer golf sessions open to all employees, and a paid internship program built around real mentorship and genuine career access.Beyond the specifics, what the recognition points to is a company that has made its people its most deliberate investment for over two decades."If our people are thriving, our clients will too," says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT. Sugar has led the company since its early years and built a culture anchored in three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, and Do It Right. Under his leadership, ProServeIT has grown into a recognized Microsoft partner helping organizations across North America navigate cloud, AI, data, security, and modern work transformations.The company actively prioritizes internal mobility and promotes from within. Curious hires, including people from non-IT backgrounds like banking and legal, regularly grow into technical and consulting roles. ProServeIT also fosters connection through initiatives like Passion Talks, informal sessions where team members present on whatever personally interests them, building relationships and presentation skills in an environment where the stakes are low and the conversation is real.Kaavya Shah, who joined ProServeIT as a marketing intern and has since transitioned to a full-time role on the marketing team, speaks to what makes the culture distinct. "I don't think I've ever been part of an internship program that gave you that much access to others," she says. "You really see how people built their careers here." Shah also captures something broader about the company's identity: "When people think of tech companies, they picture something cold or detached. We want to make tech feel approachable, warm and friendly."That warmth is part of how ProServeIT defines itself. The company is a technology consultancy and renowned Microsoft solutions partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. But what separates ProServeIT from other firms operating in the same space isn't just technical capability. It's the belief that how an experience feels matters just as much as what gets delivered.In practice, that means anticipating what clients need before they ask. It means showing up for complex, high-stakes technology activities with patience and clarity. It means following up thoughtfully, explaining things in plain language, and making sure no one feels behind or overwhelmed by a process that was supposed to help them. It's the difference between handing someone the keys to a car and walking away versus sitting in the passenger seat until they're confident driving on their own.That standard applies internally, too. The same care that ProServeIT brings to client engagements shows up in how the company supports its own people, in how leaders respond when someone raises their hand, in how feedback is given, and in how growth is enabled. It's not just a customer service philosophy bolted onto a tech company. It's the operating principle the whole thing is built around.The goal is always to make transformation feel less overwhelming and more human. And that, more than any single certification or service offering, is what ProServeIT strives to be known for.About ProServeITProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft solutions partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. The firm’s differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex change, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right . Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit www.proserveit.com

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