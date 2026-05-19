Thrive Academy Officially Launches Inside ThriveCart

Thrive Academy launches as ThriveCart’s new community-powered course platform with built-in memberships, gamification, AI tools, and commerce.

Thrive Academy launches as ThriveCart’s new community-powered course platform with built-in memberships, gamification, AI tools, and commerce.

DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThriveCart has officially launched Thrive Academy , a new all-in-one platform that combines online courses, communities, gamification, and digital commerce inside the ThriveCart ecosystem.The launch marks a major expansion for ThriveCart beyond checkout and cart software, positioning the company within the fast-growing creator education and community platform market alongside tools such as Skool, Circle, and Kajabi.Thrive Academy is designed to help creators, coaches, educators, and membership businesses manage courses, communities, memberships, payments, funnels, and affiliate programs from a single platform rather than using multiple disconnected tools.The platform combines course hosting with built-in community features, allowing users to create discussion spaces, member feeds, announcements, quizzes, gamification systems, and paid communities inside a centralized hub.Some of the core Thrive Academy features include:- Online course hosting and drip content- Community feeds and discussion areas- Gamification with points, badges, levels, and leaderboards- Quizzes, assessments, and progress tracking- AI-powered moderation tools- Native ThriveCart checkout integration- Memberships and upsell functionality- Video hosting and analytics- Custom domains and white-label branding on higher plansOne of the platform’s key features is “Spaces,” which allows creators to organize separate sections within their communities for Q&A discussions, course conversations, announcements, resources, and VIP groups.Thrive Academy PricingThrive Academy launches with three pricing tiers available on both monthly and annual billing plans.The Starter plan costs $47 per month, or $37 per month when billed annually. It includes support for up to 2,000 members, 10 communities, 100 GB of video storage, and access to gamification, assessments, and native ThriveCart commerce features.The Growth plan is priced at $87 per month, or $67 per month billed annually. It expands limits to 10,000 members and unlimited communities while adding AI moderation, custom domains, advanced analytics, A/B testing, in-video quizzes, and 500 GB of video storage.The Scale plan costs $127 per month, or $97 per month billed annually. It includes unlimited members, unlimited video storage, 4K streaming, white-label branding, advanced AI analytics, a conversational AI tutor, team access, and a dedicated account manager.Launch Offers for Existing ThriveCart CustomersThriveCart is also offering temporary launch incentives for existing customers.Current ThriveCart Learn users can receive up to three months of free access to Thrive Academy, while Learn+ customers can receive up to six months of free access, depending on eligibility and promotional participation. New users can access the platform through a 14-day free trial.The launch of Thrive Academy may also signal a broader shift in ThriveCart’s long-term strategy, moving beyond standalone checkout and course tools toward fully integrated community-driven learning ecosystems.More information about Thrive Academy is available at: https://www.markin.to/thrive-academy 251 Little Falls DriveWilmington, Delaware 19808About ThriveCartThriveCart is an online commerce platform used by more than 75,000 creators and businesses across over 100 countries. According to the company, the platform has processed more than $8 billion in revenue and over 70 million product sales. ThriveCart’s ecosystem includes checkout pages, sales funnels, affiliate management tools, payment processing, and online course software.

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