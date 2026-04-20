AI Secrets Challenge Announced by ClickFunnels: Free 5-Day AI Training Event (April 2026)

ClickFunnels Launches AI Secrets Challenge

ClickFunnels launches AI Secrets Challenge, a free 5-day virtual training focused on building AI-powered businesses.

ID, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickFunnels has introduced the AI Secrets Challenge , a free 5-day virtual training event focused on helping entrepreneurs and professionals use artificial intelligence to build and scale online businesses.The event is scheduled for April 27 through May 1, 2026, and will be led by ClickFunnels co-founders Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson. Each session will run approximately 90 minutes per day and will be accessible online worldwide.AI and the Shift Toward One-Person BusinessesThe AI Secrets Challenge is built around a growing trend in online business. The ability for individuals to operate at a level that previously required full teams.According to ClickFunnels, the training is designed to help participants implement AI systems that handle core business functions such as marketing, content creation, and execution.Rather than focusing on theory, the challenge emphasizes practical setup. Participants are expected to build and configure working systems during the event.Throughout the five days, the program will cover how to:- Set up an AI assistant that supports decision-making and operations- Build a structured AI-driven marketing system- Automate repetitive creative and content tasks- Identify ways to generate income using AI capabilities- Develop a simple software-based product without codingThe structure is designed to guide participants from a basic understanding to real-world application within a short timeframe.Marketing Secrets AI to Be Introduced During the EventAs part of the AI Secrets Challenge, ClickFunnels is expected to introduce a new platform called MarketingSecrets.AI The tool is positioned as an integrated AI system that brings together multiple capabilities into one environment. Early information suggests it will combine features similar to ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity AI.The goal is to simplify how entrepreneurs use AI by reducing the need for multiple tools and subscriptions.Participants of the challenge are expected to receive access to a 14-day free trial of Marketing Secrets AI, along with potential special pricing options available during the event.Who the AI Secrets Challenge Is Designed ForThe AI Secrets Challenge is intended for a wide range of participants, including:- Individuals starting an online business- Founders looking to increase efficiency without expanding teams- Managers aiming to reduce workload through automation- Professionals seeking to develop practical AI skillsThe program does not require coding experience and is designed to be accessible to beginners.Event Overview- Event Name: AI Secrets Challenge- Dates: April 27 – May 1, 2026- Format: Online (virtual event)- Session Length: Approximately 90 minutes daily- Cost: FreeIn addition to the main sessions, participants can access a VIP Backstage Pass. This includes additional sessions, replay access, and community features, available through activation of the Marketing Secrets AI trial.RegistrationRegistration for the AI Secrets Challenge is now open.Participants can join the event and reserve their spot by visiting the official page:The event is free to attend and available globally, with no credit card required for registration.

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