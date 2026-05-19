County Memorial Day Hours and Waste Collection

Other than essential services, all Alachua County offices will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026.

Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will be delayed by one day due to the Memorial Day holiday. Monday’s regular collection will occur on Tuesday, and so on through the week, ending with Thursday’s collection on Friday.

Regular collection schedules will resume the following Monday, June 1.

The closures also include the five Alachua County Rural Collection Centers, the Leveda Brown Environmental Park and Transfer Station, and the Hazardous Waste Collection Center. These facilities will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday, May 26.

For more information, contact Alachua County Waste Alternatives Manager Patrick Irby at 352-338-3233.

