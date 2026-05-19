Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event May 29

News

Press release

For immediate release: May 19, 2026

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event on Friday, May 29, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. It will be held at the Burton Complex located at 7001 Gulf Highway in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in conjunction with the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property.

“Saddles are expensive and typically do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This program assists with the return of saddles in the event they are lost or stolen. We’ve had great success with the program thus far, chipping hundreds of saddles since its inception. We are excited to partner with organizations like the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association to serve equine-focused youth and support the next generation of riders.”

The saddle microchipping program is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962 or Stephanie Rodrigue with the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association at 337-540-4623.

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For more information regarding the press release, please contact LDAFCommunications@ldaf.state.la.us .

For interview requests, please contact PressSecretary@ldaf.state.la.us.