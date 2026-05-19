First Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

The First Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission received applications from the individuals listed below to fill the vacancy on the Santa Rosa County court due to the elevation of Judge Matthew Gordon.

The JNC will convene at 1 p.m. local time on Monday, June 1, at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building at 190 W. Government Street, 1st Floor Media Room, in Pensacola. The interviews will be conducted with each applicant at the times indicated below.

1. Abreu, Andrew 1:15 PM

2. Etheridge, Casey 1:30 PM

3. Johnson, Stephen 1:45 PM

4. King, Patrick 2:00 PM

BREAK 2:15 PM

5. Maling, Eunice 2:30 PM

6. Morrow, Clint 2:45 PM

7. Synder, Molly 3:00 PM

8. Sumey, Jeffrey 3:15 PM

All interviews are open to the public. Deliberations will be conducted in closed session.

Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to attend is asked to contact the Chair at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting via email at

[email protected].

In its effort to select the most qualified applicants for nomination to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the JNC requests members of the legal community and the public to provide pertinent information (based upon personal knowledge) regarding any applicant. Information about applicants may include, but is not limited to, the following:

1. Personal attributes such as integrity, moral conduct, and ethics;

2. Competency and experience, which would include professional reputation, knowledge of the law, and knowledge of and experience in court; and

3. Judicial capabilities such as patience, decisiveness, courtesy, civility, temperament, and respect.

Information and comments may be addressed (via email) to Zack Smith, chair, Judicial Nominating Commission, First Judicial Circuit, at [email protected] or you may contact any other member of the commission. Letters of recommendation should be emailed or mailed to all commissioners.

A list of the members of the First Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission is available at the Office of the Governor’s website at www.flgov.com.