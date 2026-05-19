North Shore Marina Finalizes Breakwater Design as First Major Step in New Marina Development

Photo illustration of breakwater (Courtesy of The O'Neil Group) Front illustration new marina (Courtesy of the O’Neil Group) Official North Shore Marina Logo Illustration of new restaurant/store. (Courtesy of the O’Neil Group)

The breakwater design is foundational to everything that follows.

The breakwater design is foundational to everything that follows. It will provide protection for docks and vessels, improve usability and set the stage for a world-class marina.” — Dan Allen, Marina Director for North Shore Marina

PUEBLO WEST, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The O’Neil Group today announced the finalization of the breakwater design for North Shore Marina at Pueblo Reservoir—a critical milestone that launches Phase One of the new marina build.“The breakwater design is foundational to everything that follows,” said Dan Allen, Marina Director for North Shore Marina on behalf of the O’Neil Group. “It will provide essential protection for docks and vessels, improve usability during variable lake conditions, and set the stage for a world-class marina that serves boaters, anglers, and families for decades to come.”Allen emphasized that this first phase is both a technical and strategic priority for the entire redevelopment effort. “The O’Neil Group (DBA North Shore Marina) has been diligently working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife as well as the Bureau of Reclamation on finalizing the plans of the new North Shore Marina wave breaks.” he said.“This is where the vision becomes reality,” Allen added. “The breakwater system is designed to enhance safety, extend the usability of the marina in changing conditions, and ensure long-term durability. Again, it’s a critical step forward for our boating community and everyone who enjoys Pueblo Reservoir.”“Both the northern and eastern wave breaks are scheduled to be installed in early June. During the installation of the new wave breaks, we are working to minimize any inconveniences to our boaters and other patrons of the park,” he said. “We will share more definitive dates as June draws closer and construction schedules firm up.”“Further, we submitted our plans for the new docks and marina store to the Bureau of Reclamation a few months ago,” Allen said. “They are in the process of reviewing those plans. We still look to be on track to begin the first phase of docks construction this year, after the boating season ends.”Today’s announcement builds on the secured 20-year contract extension between the O’Neil Group and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), strengthening a strong and ongoing partnership focused on stewardship, recreation, and long-term investment in Colorado’s natural resources.“The partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the local Pueblo Reservoir team remains incredibly strong,” Allen said. “Their collaboration, expertise, and shared vision have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. Together, we are committed to building a marina that reflects the needs of today’s users while protecting the environment for future generations.”The North Shore Marina has long served as a hub for outdoor recreation, connecting residents and visitors with Colorado’s natural beauty. The extended contract with CPW allows the O’Neil Group to move forward with a comprehensive redevelopment plan that will transform the marina experience.The North Shore Marina offers a wide range of services and amenities, including long- and short-term slip rentals, a marina store, seasonal restaurant, restrooms, boat rentals, and family-friendly recreation opportunities.The O’Neil Group also expressed appreciation for its loyal slip renters. “We want to thank the slip renters who have stayed with us and trust in our long-term goal of building a new modern marina,” Allen said.ABOUT THE NORTH SHORE MARINAFor more information about North Shore Marina and updates on the redevelopment project, please visit www.northshoremarina.co Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/northshoremarinaco Email: manager@nsmpueblo.com.Phone: 719.547.3880.ABOUT THE O’NEIL GROUPThe O’Neil Group is a diversified asset management organization with a growing portfolio of Southern Colorado-based public/private partnerships. The group operates North Shore Marina under a commercial vendor contract with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.ABOUT COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFEColorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is a national leader in conservation, recreation, and wildlife management. As a division of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, CPW is responsible for protecting and managing Colorado’s wildlife and natural resources while providing outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. https://cpw.state.co.us Media Contact:Michael PeriniPublic Information Officer, North Shore Marina+1 719-651-5943nsmpueblo@gmail.com

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