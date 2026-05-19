Radiant Imaging Labs Named Title Sponsor for 2026 America’s Mountain Festival

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Radiant Imaging Labs plans to showcase its Radiant Concert Camera technology during the festival.

Having Radiant Imaging Labs join America’s Mountain Festival as our Title Sponsor is a tremendous statement about where this event is headed,” — Derek Waggoner, founder of America’s Mountain Festival

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiant Imaging Labs has been announced as the Title Sponsor for the 2nd Annual America’s Mountain Festival, scheduled for July 11, 2026, in Woodland Park, Colorado, with views of Pikes Peak.The one-day music festival will feature nationally recognized country and Red Dirt performers, food vendors, family-friendly activities, merchandise, and community experiences designed to celebrate music, culture, and the mountain lifestyle of the Pikes Peak region.“Elia Locardi, CEO & Co-founder of Radiant Imaging Labs, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to creativity, connection, and authentic experiences.”“America’s Mountain Festival embodies this spirit perfectly. It’s about music, place, community, and those shared, genuine experiences that really stick with you,” said Elia Locardi, CEO & Co-founder, Radiant Imaging Labs. “Becoming the Title Sponsor felt like a natural fit because these are the values I care deeply about: creativity, human connection, and celebrating moments that matter.”Radiant Imaging Labs plans to showcase its Radiant Concert Camera technology during the festival, highlighting imaging tools designed to help concertgoers capture live-music experiences while preserving authenticity and privacy.Locardi said the company’s mission extends beyond devices and software.“I’ve always believed our real purpose is to help people see, preserve, and share life more beautifully and truthfully,” said Locardi. “Supporting AMF lets us stand at the crossroads of technology and genuine human experience, which is exactly where I feel Radiant does its best work.”Festival organizers said the sponsorship represents a significant step forward for the growing event, which launched in 2025 and continues to expand its regional and national visibility.“Having Radiant Imaging Labs join America’s Mountain Festival as our Title Sponsor is a tremendous statement about where this event is headed,” said Derek Waggoner, founder of America’s Mountain Festival and CEO of the Tava Investor Group. “Radiant represents innovation, creativity, and authenticity — values that align perfectly with our vision for the festival. We are proud to partner with a globally recognized technology company that understands the importance of community, live music, and creating unforgettable experiences for our guests here in Woodland Park.”The festival’s location in Woodland Park and its backdrop of Pikes Peak were also key factors in the partnership.“What really stands out about America’s Mountain Festival is its character,” said Locardi. “It’s not trying to be generic or overproduced — it owns its sense of place, identity, and real connection to the audience.”Locardi added that the company sees live entertainment, storytelling, and technology as increasingly interconnected. Florian Schuster, a prominent figure in the European photo industry and managing director of Imaging Media House Germany, is a co-founder of Radiant Imaging Labs alongside Elia Locardi and Rich Harrington. https://community.radiantimaginglabs.com/members/12157870 “Live entertainment creates emotion, storytelling gives that emotion meaning, and technology gives us the power to preserve and share it,” he said. “At Radiant, I believe technology should serve storytelling, never overshadow it.”America’s Mountain Festival will feature performances by Aaron Watson, Walker Montgomery, Jenna Paulette, Tyce Delk, Matt Skinner Band and Kenya Reese (2026 Songwriters Competition winner)For additional information and tickets , visit America’s Mountain Festival online and follow official social media channels for updates. www.americasmountainfestival.com

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