G Force Expands Ford Godzilla 7.3L Swap Solutions

Purpose-Built Ford Godzilla Performance Parts Simplify S197 Mustang Swaps and Custom Engine Builds

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Force Performance Products continues expanding its Ford Godzilla 7.3L performance ecosystem with a growing lineup of engineered swap components designed to simplify installation, fabrication, cooling integration, and chassis fitment for high-performance builds.

As the Ford 7.3L Godzilla engine platform gains momentum in the performance aftermarket, builders are increasingly seeking dependable solutions for engine swaps, drivetrain alignment, cooling modifications, and fabrication support. G Force Performance Products has responded with specialized components designed to reduce fabrication time and improve installation consistency for street, drag-race, and custom-fabrication projects.

The company’s lineup includes three key products to support the rapidly growing Godzilla swap market:

• Ford Godzilla oil cooler bypass coolant block-off systems

• S197 Ford Mustang Godzilla 7.3L engine swap mounts

• Ford Godzilla engine mockup fabrication blocks

S197 Ford Mustang Godzilla Swap Mounts Engineered for Easier Installation

As Ford Mustang S197 Godzilla swaps continue gaining popularity, builders are searching for reliable solutions that simplify installation while improving fitment and drivetrain alignment. G Force Performance Products developed its S197 Ford Mustang Godzilla swap mounts specifically to support clean, efficient integration of the Ford Godzilla 7.3L platform into S197 applications.

Designed as a performance-focused solution for builders looking for durable 7.3 motor mounts, the swap system helps reduce fabrication requirements while maintaining proper engine placement and component clearance throughout the installation process. The mounts are engineered to improve drivetrain geometry and create a more streamlined bolt-in experience for performance builds, restomods, and track-focused Mustangs.

The swap mounts are designed to:

• Simplify engine placement

• Reduce fabrication requirements

• Improve drivetrain geometry

• Maintain proper clearance for supporting components

• Streamline installation into S197 applications

The continued rise of Godzilla-swapped Mustangs reflects the growing demand for modern pushrod V8 performance, combining high torque output, durability, and compact engine architecture in a platform well-suited for custom street and racing builds.

Godzilla Oil Cooler Bypass Kit Simplifies Cooling Integration

Cooling system packaging remains one of the most common challenges during custom Ford Godzilla 7.3L engine swaps and performance builds. G Force Performance Products addresses this issue with its Godzilla Oil Cooler Bypass Kit and Coolant Block-Off solution designed to simplify coolant routing while reducing unnecessary plumbing complexity.

The compact design helps builders create cleaner, more efficient engine bays while improving compatibility with custom cooling systems commonly used in racing, restomod, and high-performance swap applications. By eliminating bulky factory components that can interfere with fabrication and fitment, the system helps streamline installation for builders working with limited engine bay space.

The coolant block-off solution is especially beneficial for:

• Turbocharged Godzilla builds

• Custom engine bay fabrication

• Track-focused applications

• Engine-swapped Mustangs

• Restomod truck projects

• Performance cooling system upgrades

Godzilla Engine Mockup Block Supports Fabrication and Chassis Development

To support fabrication shops and advanced builders developing custom swap systems, G Force Performance Products also offers a Ford Godzilla Swap Block Mockup system designed for fitment and fabrication work without requiring a complete engine assembly.

The mockup block assists with:

• Turbo kit fabrication

• Header development

• Crossmember positioning

• Chassis clearance verification

• Suspension fitment

• Engine placement testing

By reducing the need to repeatedly install and remove a complete engine during fabrication, the mockup system can help builders save time and reduce project complexity during development.

Continued Support for the Ford Godzilla Performance Community

G Force Performance Products continues to invest in technical resources and engineered solutions that support the expanding Ford Godzilla aftermarket.

The company’s growing catalog reflects increased demand for:

• Ford Godzilla swap parts

• S197 Godzilla conversion components

• Godzilla engine cooling solutions

• Fabrication support systems

• Performance drivetrain integration products

Additional technical information and swap resources are available through the company’s article library, including detailed coverage of the Godzilla platform and S197 Mustang engine swap development.

About G Force Performance Products

G Force Performance Products designs and manufactures performance drivetrain, chassis, and swap components for high-performance street, racing, and custom vehicle applications. For additional information, visit:

G Force Performance Products at https://www.crossmembers.com/

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