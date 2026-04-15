G Force Performance Products Expands Camaro, Firebird, and G8 Performance Parts Lineup with Bolt-In Swap Solutions

G Force Performance continues to expand its lineup of Camaro performance parts, Firebird drivetrain components, and Pontiac G8 transmission swap solutions.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Force Performance Products continues to expand its lineup of Camaro performance parts, Firebird drivetrain components, and Pontiac G8 transmission swap solutions, all available through its dedicated collection at Crossmembers.com. These parts are engineered to support real-world builds, featuring bolt-in crossmembers, transmission mounts, and engine-swap components designed for consistent fitment and reduced installation time.

Built for Camaro, Firebird, and G8 Transmission Swaps

Modern drivetrain upgrades across GM platforms often involve non-factory transmissions, LS-based combinations, and custom exhaust routing. G Force products are designed to address the most common challenges builders face:

• Transmission fitment when upgrading or swapping gearboxes

• Maintaining proper driveline angle for performance and durability

• Exhaust clearance with headers and larger diameter tubing

• Crossmember strength under load in high-horsepower applications

These solutions are widely used in Camaro transmission swaps, Firebird LS swaps, and Pontiac G8 drivetrain upgrades, where bolt-in simplicity and proper alignment matter.

Camaro Transmission Crossmembers and Swap Support

G Force transmission crossmembers are engineered to provide bolt-in solutions for Camaro, Firebird, and G8 platforms, eliminating the need for cutting or welding in most applications.

Key Features:

• Bolt-in design for simplified installation

• Patented double-hump construction for improved exhaust clearance

• Designed to maintain proper driveline angle

• Built for strength and stability under load

These crossmembers are commonly used in Camaro LS transmission swaps, Firebird transmission upgrades, and G8 performance builds, where proper geometry directly impacts reliability and performance.

Transmission Mounts for Camaro, Firebird, and G8 Applications

To complement crossmember installations, G Force offers polyurethane transmission mounts that balance strength with vibration control.

Browse transmission mounts here

Highlights:

• Reduces vibration compared to solid mounts

• Available in multiple heights for driveline angle tuning

• Compatible with a wide range of GM transmissions

These mounts help maintain consistent shift feel and drivetrain stability, especially in high-performance Camaro, Firebird, and G8 applications.

Engine Mount and Swap Components for GM Builds

G Force also supports engine swap projects across Camaro, Firebird, and G8 platforms, including LS-based setups and other GM combinations.

Benefits:

• Designed for proper engine placement within the chassis

• Helps resolve header and steering clearance challenges

• Supports repeatable, consistent installation results

Designed for Real-World GM Performance Builds

Whether working on a classic Chevy Camaro, a Pontiac Firebird, or a modern Pontiac G8, G Force components are engineered to support:

• Bolt-in drivetrain upgrades without fabrication

• Improved exhaust routing clearance

• Accurate driveline alignment

• Reliable performance under load

These features make G Force products a practical choice for builders tackling Camaro transmission swaps, Firebird LS swaps, and G8 performance upgrades.

Supporting Modern Horsepower Across GM Platforms

As Camaro, Firebird, and G8 builds continue to push higher horsepower levels, properly engineered crossmembers and mounts become critical. G Force Performance Products continues to expand its offerings to meet these demands with solutions that prioritize fitment, durability, and ease of installation.

About G Force Performance Products

G Force Performance Products designs and manufactures transmission crossmembers, engine swap components, and drivetrain solutions for GM and other performance platforms. Their products are built to simplify complex installations while maintaining proper geometry and structural integrity.

Learn more at https://www.crossmembers.com

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