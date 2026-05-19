Law Bear Auto Accident Attorneys Approved Under Arizona’s Alternative Business Structure Program

Phoenix, Arizona – Law Bear Auto Accident Attorneys announced that it has received approval to operate as a Licensed Alternative Business Structure (Licensed ABS) under Arizona’s Alternative Business Structure program, a regulatory framework that permits non-attorney ownership of law firms under strict oversight by the Arizona Supreme Court. The approval, granted May 5, 2026, allows the Phoenix-based personal injury firm to provide legal services through a structure designed to promote transparency, accountability, and innovation in the delivery of legal representation.

Arizona is one of only a few states in the country that permits non-lawyer ownership of law firms through its Alternative Business Structure program. Established by the Arizona Supreme Court to modernize the delivery of legal services, the program allows qualified entities to operate law firms if they meet rigorous regulatory requirements related to professional responsibility, compliance, and consumer protection.

Law Bear Auto Accident Attorneys is among the firms approved to operate under this framework. The firm focuses primarily on representing individuals injured in motor vehicle crashes, including car accidents, truck accidents, and wrongful death cases, while also handling a range of personal injury matters such as motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle collisions, and premises liability claims.

Legal services and representation at Law Bear are provided by Jason Ruen, a licensed Arizona attorney, in accordance with the Arizona Rules of Professional Conduct.

How the ABS program works: To receive approval under the ABS program, entities must undergo a detailed application and review process overseen by the Arizona Supreme Court. Firms must demonstrate that their business structure maintains lawyer independence in providing legal advice while also establishing formal compliance systems designed to protect clients and uphold ethical standards.

Approved Licensed ABS entities are required to appoint a compliance lawyer responsible for ensuring adherence to Arizona’s Rules of Professional Conduct and the regulations governing the ABS program. Firms must also implement policies addressing conflict management, financial accountability, and client protection, and they remain subject to ongoing regulatory oversight by the state.

For Law Bear Auto Accident Attorneys, the ABS approval represents an opportunity to operate within a regulatory framework intended to expand access to legal services while maintaining professional accountability.

“Arizona’s Alternative Business Structure program allows firms like ours to explore new ways of delivering legal services while maintaining the professional and ethical standards clients expect and deserve,” said Sean Schmitt, president of Law Bear Auto Accident Attorneys. “Our approval under this program reflects a commitment to transparency, accountability, and building systems that allow us to serve injured clients efficiently and responsibly.”

Supporters of the ABS model say the structure allows law firms to adopt modern business practices and operational models that can improve efficiency and expand access to legal services. At the same time, Arizona’s regulatory framework requires participating firms to maintain strict compliance with professional responsibility rules and consumer protections.

Law Bear Auto Accident Attorneys operates from its Phoenix office at 2375 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 635. The firm represents individuals and families throughout Arizona who have been injured in traffic crashes and other personal injury incidents. The firm’s primary practice areas include car accidents, truck accidents, and wrongful death claims arising from motor vehicle collisions.

The firm’s status as a Licensed Alternative Business Structure positions it to operate within a regulatory model that balances innovation with oversight as the legal industry continues to evolve.

Law Bear Auto Accident Attorneys is a Phoenix-based personal injury law firm and Licensed Alternative Business Structure operating under Arizona Supreme Court Rule 31. The firm represents individuals and families injured in motor vehicle crashes and other accident-related incidents, with a primary focus on car accident and truck accident cases, as well as wrongful death claims arising from serious traffic collisions. Law Bear also represents clients in a variety of personal injury matters, including motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle crashes, premises liability claims, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm is committed to providing accountable, transparent legal representation while helping injured clients pursue compensation under Arizona law. Legal services are provided by licensed Arizona counsel in accordance with the Arizona Rules of Professional Conduct.

Law Bear Auto Accident Attorneys

2375 E. Camelback Rd Suite 635 & 636 Phoenix, AZ 85016

844-602-BEAR

marketing@lawbear.com

https://lawbear.com/

Press Contact : Sean Schmitt

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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