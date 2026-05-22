Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. Backs Kids’ Chance of Arkansas Scholarships for Children of Fallen and Severely Injured Workers

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Jason M. Hatfield of the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. announced its continued support of Kids’ Chance of Arkansas, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to the children of workers who have been fatally injured or permanently and totally disabled in compensable workplace accidents. The firm is sponsoring the current scholarship application cycle and supporting fundraising efforts as the June 1st deadline approaches.

By sponsoring Kids’ Chance of Arkansas applications, Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. aims to help ensure that eligible families across the state are aware of the opportunity and have the information they need to apply. The firm is working to share scholarship details with current and former clients, community partners and local schools, and to support fundraising events that sustain the scholarship fund. Scholarship information and application materials are available at https://www.kidschancear.org/scholarships/.

“When a worker is seriously injured or killed on the job, the impact on the family goes far beyond lost wages,” said Jason M. Hatfield, founding attorney of the Fayetteville personal injury law firm. “Children often put their own plans on hold. Kids’ Chance of Arkansas helps restore some of those possibilities by opening doors to college and vocational training.”

Each year, Arkansas families face sudden and life-altering consequences when a primary breadwinner is no longer able to work because of a workplace injury or death. Kids’ Chance of Arkansas seeks to address one part of that long-term burden: the cost of education. Scholarships may be used for college, community college or vocational and technical programs, offering flexibility for students whose circumstances and goals vary widely.

Kids’ Chance of Arkansas, a 501(c)(3) organization was founded with a singular mission: to expand access to education for the dependents of deceased and permanently totally disabled workers with Arkansas workers’ compensation claims. According to the organization, through 2025 it has awarded 532 scholarships totaling $1,162,625, funded by corporate and individual donors, fundraising events and contributions authorized under Act 1757 of 2001 from the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission’s annual educational conference.

Applications for the current scholarship cycle are due June 1, 2026. Students who are dependents of deceased or permanently and totally disabled workers with compensable Arkansas workers’ compensation claims are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and apply at https://www.kidschancear.org/scholarships/. More information about Kids’ Chance of Arkansas and its mission is available at https://www.kidschancear.org/.

Learn more at https://www.jhatfieldlaw.com/

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A.

1025 E Don Tyson Pkwy Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 888-4789

https://www.jhatfieldlaw.com/

Press Contact : Jason Hatfield

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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