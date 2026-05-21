Paul Greenberg Appears on CAN TV’s Chicago This Week to Discuss Rising Bike Accidents and Hit-and-Run Crisis

Chicago, Illinois – Attorney Paul Greenberg of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, appears on the latest episode of “Chicago This Week” in a segment reported by Morgan Hawes covering bike safety and the growing number of hit-and-run bike accidents on Chicago streets. Hawes reached out to Greenberg after the firm published a comprehensive report analyzing every reported bike accident in Chicago from 2022 through 2025.

The segment featuring Greenberg is part of Season 6, Episode 6 of “Chicago This Week,” the hourlong Medill-produced program that airs on CAN TV Channel 21 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays and 7 p.m. Sundays. The full episode can be watched online at the Medill Reports Chicago website, with Greenberg appearing shortly after the 21:46 mark.

The report behind the story, “Chicago Bike Accidents Have Surged 46% Over Four Years,” is based on City of Chicago crash records. The findings document 8,389 reported bike accidents, 6,248 injuries, and 11 cyclist fatalities across the four-year study period. Every year set a new record.

In 2025 alone, drivers struck Chicago cyclists and fled the scene 694 times, up from 497 in 2022. That is a 39.6% increase over four years, outpacing the growth in total bike accidents and amounting to roughly 1 in 3 bike crashes citywide.

“What stands out in the data is that the hit-and-run problem is growing faster than the accident problem itself,” said Paul Greenberg, partner at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg. “Drivers are choosing to flee at an accelerating rate. For an injured cyclist lying in the road, that decision compounds every other danger they already face.”

The firm’s analysis also identified specific corridors and dangerous roads in Chicago where the risk is concentrated. N. Milwaukee Ave recorded 329 bike accidents over the study period, the most of any road in Chicago. N. Clark St followed with 274, and the combined Halsted corridor (N. Halsted St and S. Halsted St) accounted for another 318 accidents. W. North Ave registered the highest hit-and-run concentration among high-volume corridors at 38.2%.

Driver behavior tells the story behind the numbers. Failing to Yield Right-of-Way is the single most identifiable cause, responsible for 2,165 accidents and 1,777 injuries. Improper Overtaking or Passing accounts for fewer accidents in total but carries a 49.0% hit-and-run rate, meaning a driver who illegally passes a cyclist is more likely than not to leave the scene.

“When you injure someone in an accident and you flee, you’re potentially facing a serious criminal charge,” Greenberg told Hawes in the segment.

Beyond the criminal exposure drivers face, injured cyclists often have civil remedies available even when the at-fault driver is never identified. Uninsured motorist coverage, underinsured motorist coverage, and other options may apply. Cyclists who own auto insurance, or live with a household member who does, may have coverage that responds directly to hit-and-run injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg’s bike injury lawyers are always available for a free consultation for anybody involved in an accident throughout Illinois.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as a result of someone’s carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414

https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/

Press Contact : Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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