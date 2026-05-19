Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,166 in the last 365 days.

Annotation on Check Referencing Debt Not Time-Bar Waiver

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a notation on the memo line of a check made out to the plaintiff that references a loan between the parties for which repayment was years overdue is insufficient to qualify as a clear, unconditional written acknowledgement of an ongoing obligation to revive the promise to pay in the face of an expired statute of limitations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Annotation on Check Referencing Debt Not Time-Bar Waiver

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.