Annotation on Check Referencing Debt Not Time-Bar Waiver

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a notation on the memo line of a check made out to the plaintiff that references a loan between the parties for which repayment was years overdue is insufficient to qualify as a clear, unconditional written acknowledgement of an ongoing obligation to revive the promise to pay in the face of an expired statute of limitations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.