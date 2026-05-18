Rochester ATV Crash

CONTACT:

CO Griffin McKeown

603-271-3361

May 18, 2026

Rochester, NH – On May 15, 2026, at approximately 9:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single ATV crash involving a male operator and two male passengers on the Farmington Recreation Rail Trail in Rochester.

Lucas Goulet, 20, of Lebanon, Maine, was operating an ATV with Naven Case, 23, of Cape Neddick, Maine, and Corbin Hopkins, 20, of Lebanon, Maine, as passengers. Goulet hit a closed gate blocking the trail, resulting in all occupants sustaining serious bodily injury.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Frisbie EMS responded to the crash. Frisbie EMS transported all occupants to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.

None of the occupants were wearing any safety equipment such as helmets, goggles, or proper riding attire at the time of the crash. It appears that speed and inattention are the primary contributing factors to this crash, however all factors surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating OHRVs and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection. For further information on safe operation of an OHRV, please visit the NH Fish and Game website at wildlife.nh.gov.