Injured Hiker Rescued on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Lincoln

CONTACT:

CO Sergeant Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

May 22, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Lincoln. The report indicated that the hiker had sustained a lower leg injury and was unable to hike out on her own. A Conservation Officer responded to the Lonesome Lake Trail at the Lafayette Campground where multiple hikers confirmed that the injured individual was located roughly half a mile up the trail.

Volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team assembled at the trailhead and assisted with the carry out. The hiker, identified as Rebecca Raimo Ruiz, 26, of Keene, NH, had slipped while descending the trail, resulting in the injury. Rescuers carried Raimo-Ruiz to the waiting LinWood ambulance arriving at 8:10 p.m. She was then taken by private vehicle to Littleton Regional Hospital for further treatment of her injury.