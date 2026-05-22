Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,479 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Rescued on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Lincoln

CONTACT:
CO Sergeant Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
May 22, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Lincoln. The report indicated that the hiker had sustained a lower leg injury and was unable to hike out on her own. A Conservation Officer responded to the Lonesome Lake Trail at the Lafayette Campground where multiple hikers confirmed that the injured individual was located roughly half a mile up the trail.

Volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team assembled at the trailhead and assisted with the carry out. The hiker, identified as Rebecca Raimo Ruiz, 26, of Keene, NH, had slipped while descending the trail, resulting in the injury. Rescuers carried Raimo-Ruiz to the waiting LinWood ambulance arriving at 8:10 p.m. She was then taken by private vehicle to Littleton Regional Hospital for further treatment of her injury.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Rescued on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Lincoln

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.