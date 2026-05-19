Legacy Hotels, RTJ II to develop historic Mena House golf course

CAIRO, EGYPT, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Hotels has announced a strategic partnership with world-renowned architectural firm Robert Trent Jones II (RTJ II) to redevelop the golf course at the Mena House, Cairo. The hotel is a property of the Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG).The agreement was signed by Omar Hisham Talaat, Chief Business Development Officer at TMG, and architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. The project aims to modernize the course’s layout and introduce high-end facilities that meet international luxury standards."The Mena House golf course spans over 100 years, embodying a unique heritage experience rather than just history," said Omar Hisham Talaat. He noted that the course’s location, situated directly in front of the Giza Pyramids, remains a premier destination for golf enthusiasts.The redevelopment is expected to bolster Egypt’s standing in the global luxury and sports tourism sectors by offering a world-class experience.Talaat added that the Group prioritizes sports as a key pillar of sustainable development. He noted that TMG’s commitment to golf is reflected in its various projects, which feature world-class courses designed to promote healthy lifestyles and establish Egypt as a premier regional hub for the sport.He highlighted the Group's flagship projects, which includes the Madinaty Golf Club in addition to several courses currently under construction. Among these are the 18-hole SouthMED course, the first of its kind on Egypt’s North Coast, and the Sharm Bay course overlooking the Red Sea in Sharm ELSheikh."This partnership builds on our successful collaboration with RTJ II, which previously designed the Madinaty and SouthMED golf courses," Talaat said. "It reflects our confidence in their global expertise and ability to deliver a world-class golfing experience."For his part, Trent Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Robert Trent Jones II, stated that the company is undertaking the redevelopment of one of the region’s most significant golf courses, the Mena House Golf Course, which dates back more than 100 years. He explained that the partnership aims to revive and transform this iconic historic course into an exceptional world-class golfing destination, particularly given its unique setting overlooking the Pyramids of Giza. Jones also expressed his anticipation of welcoming visitors from around the world to enjoy a distinctive experience that blends sport, heritage, and history.Legacy Hotels, the owner of the Mena House, is 51% owned by ICON, the hospitality arm of Talaat Moustafa Group.

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