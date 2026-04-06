Umrah and Ziyarah Forum Concludes in Madinah with Landmark Achievements in Pilgrim Services

AL MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the generous patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Madinah Region, the third edition of the Umrah, Hajj, and Ziyarah Forum concluded its activities, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom's mission to enhance the experience for the "Guests of Allah." The closing ceremony was attended by Assistant Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Al-Hasan bin Yahya Al-Manakhra and Undersecretary Eng. Abdulmohsen Al-Salem, celebrated a series of massive achievements, including the participation of 160 speakers and 150 exhibitors, the specialized training of 800 personnel, and the crowning of innovators dedicated to serving 18 million Umrah performers. This successful conclusion underscores Saudi Arabia’s global leadership in pilgrimage services and highlights the collaborative efforts of international experts and decision-makers in evolving the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.The final harvest of the forum resulted in exceptional numbers and a massive turnout, with more than 50,000 visitors flocking to the accompanying exhibition, which attracted over 150 exhibitors from global and local companies across an area exceeding 11,000 square meters.To enrich the knowledge aspect, the three days of the forum featured more than 160 speakers and trainers who contributed to discussions across 25 main sessions and 40 workshops, resulting in the training and qualification of over 800 human resource personnel serving the Guests of Allah. These figures crowned the efforts of an integrated ecosystem that succeeded in serving more than 18 million Umrah performers with a growth rate of 214%, and achieved a satisfaction rate exceeding 94%, in addition to the "Nusuk" application reaching 51 million users worldwide and the development of 87 historical and enriched sites.On the sidelines of the forum's closing ceremony, Dr. Ghassan bin Rashid Al-Nuwaimi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, mentioned the participation of more than 150 exhibitors over an area exceeding 11,000 square meters in the forum's accompanying exhibition. He explained that the forum enhanced human resources efficiency through the participation of more than 160 speakers and trainers, who enriched 25 main sessions and 40 workshops, resulting in the training and qualification of more than 800 personnel serving the Guests of Allah.Al-Nuwaimi confirmed these efforts. Following the conclusion of the official speeches, the closing ceremony witnessed the crowning of the exerted efforts and the honouring of the distinguished, where awards were distributed to successful partners and winners in the technical innovation track in appreciation of their advanced digital solutions. The ceremony also included distributing awards to distinguished startups from the business accelerator, handing over the "Umrah Communication Award" to the winners, alongside several other awards dedicated to Umrah companies and external agents, thereby concluding a global event that succeeded in shaping the future of Umrah and Ziyarah and unifying efforts to enrich the experience of the Guests of Allah.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.