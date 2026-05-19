Curion Launches Curionblue to Accelerate AI-Driven Product Research

Curion, a leader in product and consumer research

New innovation team combines advanced technology, agile methodologies, and deep consumer insight to transform how companies develop and test products

Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex and fast-moving landscape. Curionblue ensures we are not only meeting those challenges, but helping define what comes next.” — Steve Jungmann, CEO of Curion

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curion , a leader in product and consumer research, today announced the launch of Curionblue, a dedicated innovation taskforce focused on advancing both how products are developed and how product research is conducted.As part of this launch, Curion has appointed Richard Heath as its first-ever Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), underscoring the company’s commitment to leading the future of AI- and technology-enabled research.Curionblue represents a strategic investment in the future of innovation, one that goes beyond traditional insights. The initiative is designed to help clients identify, test, and validate new ideas faster, while simultaneously evolving the methodologies used to generate those insights.“Innovation today requires more than creativity - it requires speed, precision, and validation,” said Richard Heath, chief innovation officer at Curion.“Curionblue is about rethinking how innovation happens, combining AI and other advanced technology with deep human insight to help our clients move forward with confidence.”Heath brings extensive experience leading innovation in the research industry, most notably as the leader of Blue Yonder, an award-winning agency recognized for its agile and forward-thinking approaches. His background also includes senior leadership roles at Kantar, where he helped drive innovation at scale.With Curionblue, the company will:• Advance AI- and technology-enabled product research methodologies• Enable faster, more predictive product testing and validation• Integrate the innovative legacy of Blue Yonder into Curion’s long-term strategy• Develop new solutions that enhance how insights are generated and activatedThis dual focus, on both client innovation and innovation in research execution, positions Curionblue as a critical engine for growth and differentiation.“Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex and fast-moving landscape,” said Steve Jungmann, CEO of Curion. “Curionblue ensures we are not only meeting those challenges, but helping define what comes next.”Curionblue will also serve as a hub for thought leadership, including innovation reports, executive insights, and new frameworks designed to help organizations modernize their approach to product development.About Curion:Curion specializes in delivering impactful insights to the world’s top CPG companies, helping them develop winning, repeatedly purchased products. Curion’s deep data-driven product insights, sensory expertise, and state-of-the-art consumer centers enable them to uncover responses to critical client objectives. With over five decades of experience in the product testing industry, Curion is dedicated to guiding clients and connecting brands to consumers at every step.As one of the largest product and consumer insights companies in the U.S., Curion has built a reputation for excellence and trust among the world’s leading consumer brands. Curion’s commitment to innovation and expertise, coupled with a passion for delivering actionable insights, makes Curion a valuable partner for companies looking to develop and launch successful products.

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