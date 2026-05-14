Simplifai Brings the Next Generation of Document Intelligence to its AI Platform for P&C Insurers

Simplifai, the leading provider of Agentic AI for insurance claims

The latest release lets carriers, TPAs, and MGAs onboard new document types in minutes, letting AI Agents read the full mix of documents that arrive

Reading insurance documents has always been the hardest part of claims transformation. With this release, our platform combines the best of both worlds and adds engineering that's purpose-built.” — Artem Gonchakov, CEO of Simplifai

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplifai , the leading provider of Agentic AI for P&C insurance claims, announces a major product update to the Simplifai AI Platform, advancing how AI Agents understand the documents that arrive at every P&C claim. The release brings near-zero-shot accuracy across the full range of motor, property, and travel claims documents, and lets a customer team onboard a new document type in minutes."Reading insurance documents has always been the hardest part of claims transformation. Machine learning got us to high quality but cost a fortune to maintain. The first wave of LLMs got us speed but broke on the documents that matter most - handwriting, the European Accident Form, the messy reality of how a claim actually arrives,” said Artem Gonchakov, CEO of Simplifai. “With this release, our platform combines the best of both worlds and adds engineering that's purpose-built for insurance. A claims operation can now stand up a new document type in minutes. That isn't an incremental improvement. It changes what's possible."The third era of insurance document AIReading insurance documents has been the hardest part of claims operations for decades. The industry has lived through three eras trying to solve it.-The first era was machine learning. Every document type required its own trained model, its own training data, and its own tuning cycle. The quality was good. The cost in time, money, and ongoing maintenance was punishing, adding a new format took weeks.-The second era arrived with large language models. Carriers were told to throw documents at an LLM, write a clever prompt, and let the model figure things out. For straightforward typed text, this often worked. For the documents that actually arrive at a claims operation - handwritten police reports, the European Accident Form, scanned medical certificates, photos with hand-written annotations, mixed-language correspondence - it broke down. This resulted in hallucinations, missed fields and inconsistent results across batches.The Simplifai AI Platform now powers the third era. The new Document Intelligence layer combines large language models with engineered components purpose-built for insurance - better handwriting recognition, complex form parsing, image understanding, and context retention across multi-document submissions. The result is near-zero-shot accuracy on the documents that defeat both classical ML pipelines and general-purpose LLM extraction.Built for the documents claims operations actually receiveThe new release covers the full mix of P&C claims work - motor, property, and travel - across structured, semi-structured, unstructured, and entirely free-form documents:● Motor: FNOL forms, the European Accident Form, police reports, repair estimates, photos of damage, registration documents.● Property: loss notifications, damage photos, contractor estimates, inventory lists, expert reports.● Travel: medical certificates, hospital invoices, prescription records, boarding passes, baggage receipts, identity documents.● Across all lines: customer emails (free-form text), policy documents, ID documents, third-party correspondence.Most P&C claims documents including emails, images, medical records, free-form text, and structured, semi-structured, and unstructured forms are now contained in the scope.Why this matters for claims operationsClaims handlers spend 30–40% of their time on document admin instead of customer service or judgment work. Adjusters lose roughly a fifth of their business time searching for information they need to do their jobs. Industry research has put the cumulative cost of administrative inefficiency in claims at over $100 billion across recent years. Document handling sits at the center of that gap.What the new release provides● Onboard a new document type in minutes- describe what you need in plain, human language. The platform configures the classifications and entities for the AI Agent.● Classify, extract, and understand- across text, images, scanned forms, and the context that ties them together within a claim file.● Handle the hard stuff - handwriting, the European Accident Form, complex multi-page insurance forms, and other artifacts that defeat traditional OCR, ML-based document AI, and general-purpose LLM extraction.● Confidence scores on every prediction- with outputs sitting alongside the original document for human review where it matters.● Built into the platform, so every AI Agent inherits the new capability.A note on what the Simplifai AI Platform isSimplifai has shifted focus from a generic automation platform for insurance to a purpose-built Agentic Insurance System (AIS) - the platform within which AI Agents handle real work end-to-end alongside people. The system starts with claims and expands across the insurance value chain.AI Agents are standard, configurable solutions that live within the system and deliver outcomes through three modes of work: automation (removing repeatable tasks and admin work), augmentation (helping people do their job at greater scale and quality), and end-to-end execution (handling complete processes with humans in the loop where they add the most value). Document Intelligence is one of the core capabilities of AIS. Every AI Agent inherits it.A regular release cadenceThis is the first in a series of major product updates Simplifai will publish through 2026 and beyond. Each update advances a specific capability of the Agentic Insurance System. Case-level intelligence, deeper form coverage, and richer review experiences are next.Available nowThe new Document Intelligence release is available across the Simplifai Platform. Request a demo at simplifai.ai.About SimplifaiSimplifai is the insurance AI company building the Agentic Insurance System (AIS) - a platform purpose-built for P&C insurers, within which AI Agents handle real work end-to-end alongside the team. Starting with claims and expanding across the insurance value chain, Simplifai's AI Agents combine deep domain expertise with the engineering rigor regulated operations require.Founded in Oslo in 2017, Simplifai has 50+ AI Agents in production, processing more than 1 million claims annually for P&S Insurers across 12 markets.Learn more at https://www.simplifai.ai/

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