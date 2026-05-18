Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,125 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: Autonomous IndyCar racing (part 1)

Artificial intelligence techniques are driving the development of autonomous vehicles. Madhur Behl, an NSF-supported associate professor, discusses how the high-speed world of racing helps advance safe autonomous vehicles.

Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Podcast: Autonomous IndyCar racing (part 1)

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.