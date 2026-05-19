Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Nine Judicial Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces nine judicial appointments.

Knute Nathe, of Dade City, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Nathe has served as a County Court Judge for Pasco County since his appointment by the Governor in 2023. Previously, he served as an City Commissioner for Dade City. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Judge Nathe fills a judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Helinger.

Olivier Lindemann, of Palm Harbor, to serve as Judge on the Pinellas County Court

Lindemann has served as an Associate Counsel for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 2022. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and his juris doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Lindemann fills a judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Hubbard.

Kevin Kohl, of Lake Wales, to serve as Judge on the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Kohl has served as a County Court Judge for Polk County since his appointment by the Governor in 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from Florida State University. Judge Kohl fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Taylor Bowman, of Winter Haven, to serve as Judge on the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court

Bowman has worked as a Partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson since 2018. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and his juris doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law. Bowman fills a judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Masters.

Jordan Wells, of Bartow, to serve as Judge on the Polk County Court



Wells has served as a Career Attorney for Judge Robert Morris of the Second District Court of Appeal since 2009. Previously, she served as a Staff Attorney for the Second District Court of Appeal. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and her juris doctor from Florida State University. Wells fills a judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Griffin.

Elisabeth Espinosa Marin, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Espinosa Marin has served as a County Court Judge for Miami-Dade County since her appointment by the Governor in 2019. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Stetson University. Judge Espinosa Marin fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.





Jorge Perez Santiago, of Pinecrest, to serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Perez Santiago has served as a County Court Judge for Miami-Dade County since his appointment by the Governor in 2023. Previously, he worked as a Junior Partner for Stumphauzer, Kolaya, Nadler, & Sloman, P.L.L.C. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and his juris doctor from the University of Miami. Judge Perez Santiago fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.





Andrew McGinley, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

McGinley has served as the General Counsel for the Florida Department of Children and Families since 2021. Previously, he worked as an Assistant Attorney General for the Illinois Office of the Attorney General. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario and his juris doctor from the University of Idaho. McGinley fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Michelle Roth, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Roth has worked as a Partner for Roth Law Partners since 2021. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her juris doctor from the University of Miami. Roth fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.