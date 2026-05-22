MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day
TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Development and Management
FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis
DATE: Friday, May 22, 2026
RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day
On Memorial Day, we honor the heroes of the United States Military who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. May we never forget the selfless bravery of the men and women who have laid down their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our hearts are full of gratitude for their unwavering commitment to protecting this Nation’s freedom in the face of grave danger.
This Memorial Day, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 25, 2026.
To view the Memorial Day proclamation, click here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.