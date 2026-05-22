MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Development and Management



FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Friday, May 22, 2026

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day



On Memorial Day, we honor the heroes of the United States Military who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. May we never forget the selfless bravery of the men and women who have laid down their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our hearts are full of gratitude for their unwavering commitment to protecting this Nation’s freedom in the face of grave danger.

This Memorial Day, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 25, 2026.