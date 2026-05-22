Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Senate Bills 538 and 178 to Expand Support for Florida K-12 Athletic Coaches and Student Athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 538 and Senate Bill 178, to greatly expand support for Florida’s K-12 athletic coaches and talented student athletes. This legislative package allows school districts to provide more competitive compensation for coaches and aligns extracurricular eligibility across all school choice options to ensure that all students have the ability to participate in high school athletics, regardless of their school of choice.

“We recognize the value of strong coaches and strive to ensure that student athletes have the opportunities they need to thrive,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Together, the bills I signed today will strengthen Florida’s K-12 athletic programs and support the students and coaches who help them achieve their potential.”

“Florida is fortunate to have athletic coaches who lead exceptional sports programs in our high schools,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis signing Senate Bills 538 and 178 into law, Florida’s high school athletic programs will be better positioned to recruit and retain top coaching talent while ensuring student-athletes receive the strong, thoughtful, and accountable support they deserve. In addition, students participating in any of Florida's nation-leading school choice options will have the same access to participate in athletic programs and extracurricular activities. These measures will strengthen opportunities for students to compete, grow, and succeed both in athletics and in life.”

SB 538 also:



Allows districts to use funds raised from high school booster clubs for activities to pay the coaches of those activities, supplementing their district stipends.



Authorizes school districts to classify athletic coaches and activity sponsors of extracurricular activities as administrative personnel and negotiate salary compensation that may not exceed the highest paid school administrator in the school district.



Revises student eligibility and participation requirements across all school choice options for interscholastic and intrascholastic extracurricular activities, including athletics, by defining key terms and establishing an “eligible student” framework for home education, charter, private, Florida Virtual School, alternative, and traditional public-school students.



Authorizes students who wish to participate in a sport that their current school does not currently offer to participate in that sport in another school in their district.



SB 178 also:

