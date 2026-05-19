Defendants charged in Athens-Clarke, Gwinnett, Houston and Richmond counties

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has secured indictments against five individuals as part of a focused initiative involving fraud committed against Medicaid Home and Community-Based Waiver programs. Altogether, the defendants are alleged to have stolen more than $41,000 from the Georgia Medicaid program, with indictments obtained in Athens-Clarke, Gwinnett, Houston and Richmond counties.

“Billing for hours never worked is one of the most pervasive forms of Medicaid fraud, and it will result in prosecution by our office,” said Carr. “This isn’t a victimless crime – it’s draining taxpayer dollars and hurting patients. Here in Georgia, we won’t look the other way – we’re recovering every dollar and taking action against those who cheat the system.”

These cases were investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) and the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division.

Information about each indictment is included below.

Athens-Clarke County Indictment

Sherry Waldrop previously served as a personal care assistant for a Medicaid recipient enrolled in the self-directed care waiver option. As asserted in the indictment, after the patient cancelled her services, Waldrop continued reporting time for care that was not provided. Overall, the defendant is alleged to have defrauded the Georgia Medicaid program of $10,596.06.

On May 5, 2026, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division presented evidence to an Athens-Clarke County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Sherry Waldrop. The defendant is facing the following charges.

Sherry Waldrop, 64, of Winterville:

10 counts of Medicaid Fraud

Find a copy of the indictment here (PDF, 1.15 MB) .

Gwinnett County Indictments

Siavash Jamshidi-Barzi was previously employed by Atlanta Elderly Home Care (Atlanta Elderly) as a personal care assistant. As asserted in the indictment, Jamshidi-Barzi submitted timesheets to Atlanta Elderly for periods in 2022 and 2023 for services he never provided. Overall, the defendant is alleged to have defrauded the Georgia Medicaid program in excess of $6,500.00.

On May 7, 2026, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division presented evidence to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Siavash Jamshidi-Barzi. The defendant is facing the following charges.

Siavash Jamshidi-Barzi, 62, of Sugar Hill:

2 counts of Theft by Taking

Find a copy of the indictment here (PDF, 533.85 KB) .

Sade Fisher provided care for a Medicaid recipient enrolled in the self-directed care waiver option. As asserted in the indictment, Fisher billed for services not rendered to the patient. Overall, the defendant is alleged to have defrauded the Georgia Medicaid program of $10,594.90.

On May 14, 2026, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division presented evidence to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Sade Fisher. The defendant is facing the following charges.

Sade Fisher, 32, of Duluth:

7 counts of Medicaid Fraud

Find a copy of the indictment here (PDF, 414.13 KB) .

Houston County Indictment

Tenesha Dykes provided care for a Medicaid recipient enrolled in the self-directed care waiver option. As asserted in the indictment, Dykes submitted timesheets for services not rendered to the patient. Overall, the defendant is alleged to have defrauded the Georgia Medicaid program of $8,527.16.

On May 12, 2026, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division presented evidence to a Houston County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Tenesha Dykes. The defendant is facing the following charges.

Tenesha Dykes, 47, of Warner Robins:

4 counts of Medicaid Fraud

Find a copy of the indictment here (PDF, 912.23 KB) .

Richmond County Indictment

Mikael Pettersend worked for Prime Care Home Care Services (Prime Care). As asserted in the indictment, Pettersend billed for services for a Medicaid patient who was no longer under his care. Overall, the defendant is alleged to have defrauded the Georgia Medicaid program of $4,871.00.

On May 12, 2026, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division presented evidence to a Richmond County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Mikael Pettersend. The defendant is facing the following charges.

Mikael Pettersend, 44, of Augusta:

4 counts of Identity Fraud

1 count of Theft by Taking

Find a copy of the indictment here (PDF, 672.88 KB) .

No further information about the investigations or the indictments may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division

Since Attorney General Chris Carr first took office, his Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has secured more than 100 convictions for Medicaid fraud and the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, resulting in nearly $26 million in restitution orders in criminal matters. Over this same period, Carr’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has obtained civil settlements and judgements totaling more than $138 million as a result of its efforts to safeguard the Georgia Medicaid program.

The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,381,304 for Federal FY 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,793,768, is funded by the State of Georgia.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.