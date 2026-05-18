Get Wild this Summer with DEM’s Fish & Wildlife Adventures

Published on Monday, May 18, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Make the most of summer with a fun, hands-on-program from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW). Get outdoors, try something new, and build skills along the way. There’s something for everyone; from fishing days and hunter education classes to guided nature walks. Most are free and family friendly, and open to all check out the lineup and registration details below:

Help DEM biologists by submitting your snapshots of RI's reptiles and amphibians with Herp Observer – and make it snappy.

Aquatic Resource Education Programs:

Introduction to Freshwater Fly Fishing

Learn the art of fly fishing! Volunteers from Trout Unlimited, Rhody Fly Rodders, and United Fly Tyers of Rhode Island teach what equipment is needed, how to tie flies and knots, how to cast and so much more. Equipment and lunch are provided. Families with children 10 and older are welcome. Space is limited; registration is required and opens April 13.

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

Location: Addieville East Farm, Mapleville, RI

Registration: Email kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov .

Cost: $30 per person

Introduction to the Hex Hatch – Lecture and Fly Tying

Discover the Wood River’s biggest hatch! Join volunteers from Trout Unlimited, Rhody Fly Rodders, and the United Fly Tyers of Rhode Island for an in-depth look at the largest mayfly hatch. Renowned angler Ed Lombardo, Sr. will present the fascinating life cycle of Hexagenia limbate. All fly-tying materials and vises are provided. Space is limited; registration is required and opens May.

Come Clam with Me Events

The Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, what equipment you need, and what management strategies support Rhode Island’s quahogging industry. Longtime quahogger Jody King teaches the ins and outs of recreational clamming. Space is limited, registration required. $10/person (ages 8+) free for ages 7 and under. To register, please email kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov. There are sessions throughout the summer:

Tuesday, July 14 Time: 1 – 4 PM Location: North Kingstown Town Beach

Tuesday, August 11 Time: 12 – 3 PM Location: Spink’s Neck Beach, North Kingstown

Thursday, August 13 Time: 1 – 4 PM Location: Rocky Point State Park, Warwick

Saturday, September 12 Time: 2 – 5 PM Location: North Kingstown Town Beach



Hunter Education Programs:

The Great Swamp Shooting Range is open for the season!

We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Rhode Island’s only free, public outdoor shooting range. Located in the Great Swamp Management Area in West Kingston, the range offers archery, clay target, and paper target shooting.

Hours: 8 AM – 6 PM Monday through Friday and 8 AM – 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday

The range provides a safe and structured environment to practice using firearms and archery equipment under the guidance of trained range safety officers

The range is free, but users must obtain a permit beforehand. Find out how to apply for a permit and learn more at https://dem.ri.gov/greatswamprange

Wildlife Outreach Programs:

Summer Bat Night

Bring the family to a DFW bat colony count! Sit back, relax, and learn about the conservation work being done to help these commonly misunderstood mammals. Enjoy kid-friendly crafts before the bats take to the night sky! Bring your own lawn chair and get comfortable as you count bats flying by. This program is FREE, but registration is required.

Summer Dragon Hunt

In the swampy wilds of Rhode Island, there be dragons! Join DFW staff and special guests Virginia “Ginger” Brown and Nina Briggs on a summer "dragon hunt" in the Great Swamp! Learn all about dragonflies and damselflies, and how they wrote and illustrated the recently published Dragonflies and Damselflies of Rhode Island. Fun, free and full of discovery. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Volunteer Program:

Diamondback Terrapin Monitoring

Spend time outside looking for turtles. DFW is recruiting volunteers for the annual diamondback terrapin monitoring program. Spend nine weeks surveying an assigned coastal site once a week, scanning the shoreline for Rhode Island’s only brackish water turtle as it surfaces for air. Bring your own binoculars and rain boots, as many sites require walking on uneven marsh terrain. Positions will be filled on a first come first served basis. Register here: https://forms.office.com/g/x2VZw3AcnM

New Furbearer Observation Online Form

Has a bear bumbled through your backyard? Have you spotted a bobcat? Send DFW observations of furbearers of any status (alive, roadkill, dead). Species of interest include: black bear, bobcat, coyote, fisher, gray fox, red fox, beaver, mink, muskrat, river otter, and porcupine but also groundhog, opossum and skunk too. Help us monitor the distribution of these species in Rhode Island by reporting observations at www.dem.ri.gov/reportwildlife.

Herp Observer

Everyone is ready to enjoy the summer sunshine, including RI's reptiles and amphibians! Securely submit your sightings of frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes, and turtles to RI’s State Herpetologist (reptile and amphibian biologist) through our easy-to-use smartphone app, Herp Observer. Observations of species, both common and rare, are welcome. Your reports will help biologists identify where these animals are in the state, and in turn, where to focus conservation efforts for RI’s scaly and slimy critters – this is a great volunteer opportunity for families! Learn more at www.dem.ri.gov/herpobserver.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox. Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here.