LeadsForward Launches JobCapturePro, a Marketing Automation Platform for Contractors

Home service businesses can now automatically convert everyday job photos and details into evergreen web content and stronger Google rankings.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeadsForward launches JobCapturePro , a marketing automation platform that turns the photos and job details contractors already capture into local SEO content, website updates, and Google Business Profile activity, without adding a step to anyone's day.Most contractors take photos and track job details every day. But once the job is done, that information often goes unused. JobCapturePro changes that by turning completed jobs into online content that helps bring in new customers.Once a job is marked complete, the app uses job details and photos to create content for your website and improve your Google presence. This makes it easier for contractors to get seen online without adding more work to their day.Unlike traditional marketing automation software, JobCapturePro focuses on real job data instead of generic content. In today’s AI-driven search landscape, rankings depend more on real, evergreen content that shows actual work in real locations. JobCapturePro helps contractors build that content automatically, creating a steady stream of visibility that continues long after the job is finished.Chris Allen, Director of Technology at JobCapturePro, shared the vision behind the app. “We’re bringing cutting-edge technology to home services businesses in innovative ways that convert real jobs into a stronger online presence, which in turn brings more high-quality leads. Our expert team is automating this self-perpetuating cycle in ways that were previously inaccessible to small-to-mid-sized businesses!”By using real jobs rather than one-time marketing efforts, contractors can demonstrate their work in their local area. This helps build trust with potential customers and improves search visibility over time.Key capabilities:-Native integrations with CompanyCam and Housecall Pro (more in the pipeline)-Automated publishing of job-based content to the contractor's website-Google Business Profile signal-building tied to real service addresses-Multi-location support for franchises and regional operators-Hands-on onboarding from the JobCapturePro teamPricing and details are available on the website, with options for businesses managing multiple locations.The app is available on the App Store , making it easy for contractors and teams to access it on the go.To see how your completed jobs can start generating more leads automatically, view a live demo at https://jobcapturepro.com/demo/ About JobCaptureProJobCapturePro, built by LeadsForward , is a marketing automation platform for contractors and home service businesses. It converts completed jobs into ongoing local SEO content and Google visibility, helping operators generate leads from work they're already doing. Learn more at jobcapturepro.com and check out plan options for your business.

Contractor Marketing Is Broken: Turn Job Photos Into Rankings & Reviews Automatically

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