United Better Homes Helps Rhode Island Homeowners Cut Winter Energy Costs with Weatherization Services

CENTRAL FALLS, RI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures continue to drop across New England, United Better Homes (UBH) is encouraging Rhode Island homeowners to take proactive steps toward improving their home's energy efficiency. With over 17 years of experience in residential improvements, UBH offers professional weatherization services in Rhode Island , helping families stay warm, lower energy bills, and increase home comfort throughout the coldest months.UBH’s comprehensive winter-prep solutions include attic air sealing, insulation installation, crawl space sealing, and home energy audits. These services are designed to identify energy loss at the source, often through old insulation, gaps around windows and doors, or leaky ductwork—and provide lasting solutions that reduce utility costs and extend the life of heating systems.“Many Rhode Island homes, especially those built before 2000, are under-insulated and prone to energy loss,” said a UBH spokesperson. “Through our licensed audits and weatherization upgrades, we help homeowners detect problems like cold drafts, ice dams, and uneven room temperatures and fix them with precision.”UBH is a participating contractor in state-supported programs, including the RISE Energy Program , which may offer qualifying homeowners no-cost or discounted weatherization services, including insulation and sealing improvements. These programs are designed to help residents reduce their environmental impact and enjoy substantial savings, all while improving indoor comfort and air quality.The process begins with a free home energy assessment, where trained professionals inspect the property using tools like blower door tests and infrared cameras to find hidden air leaks. From there, UBH customizes a plan that may include attic insulation, basement air sealing, or window upgrades, with access to rebates and incentives that make the work more affordable.In addition to weatherization, United Better Homes also provides energy-efficient window replacement, solar panel installation, roofing, doors, and siding services—allowing homeowners to bundle improvements for increased energy performance and long-term value. Their partnerships with top brands like Pella, GAF, and Generacensure that every product meets the highest quality standards for the New England climate.UBH is fully licensed and insured, offers lifetime workmanship warranties, and has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The team prides itself on friendly, honest service, backed by hundreds of 5-star reviews from satisfied homeowners across the region.“From attic insulation to solar panels, our goal is to help Rhode Island homeowners gain control over their energy use, reduce monthly bills, and feel more comfortable at home all year long,” the spokesperson added.To schedule your free home energy audit or learn more about insulation and weatherization services in Rhode Island, visit https://www.unitedbetterhomes.com or call (401) 274-0111.About United Better HomesUnited Better Homes is a family-owned and operated home improvement company based in Central Falls, Rhode Island. Serving homeowners for over 17 years, UBH specializes in energy-efficient solutions, including insulation installation, weatherization, window and door replacement, solar energy systems, roofing, and siding. With factory-trained crews, top-tier product partnerships, and a commitment to honest service, UBH is helping Rhode Island families improve comfort, reduce energy usage, and protect their homes for years to come. Their office address is 535 Pine Street, Central Falls, RI 02863

