84 Road Projects Totaling $121M Completed, Under Construction or in Progress

Alachua County is paving the way toward a stronger, safer future. In May 2023, the Alachua County Commission approved the historic 10-year, $250 million Transportation Capital Improvement Program (TCIP), focused on improving road conditions, extending the life of county infrastructure, increasing traffic safety, and improving mobility for our residents. The program represents the largest sustained investment in transportation infrastructure in Alachua County’s history.

To date, the county has completed 33 projects costing $24.1 million, has begun construction on 17 projects valued at $35.8 million, and has 34 projects valued at $61 million in the planning and procurement stage.

The county’s TCIP webpage gives residents an accessible way to follow major transportation improvements from planning through completion. The page includes interactive maps, infographics, videos and updates. Residents can also subscribe to updates at the bottom of the webpage.

Transportation Capital Improvement Program Webpage

“Public Works is making strong and steady progress in turning the Commission’s TCIP priorities into completed and active projects,” said Public Works Director Ramon Gavarrete. “The updated webpage gives residents a clear look at where projects are happening, how they are progressing, and how these investments are strengthening the county’s transportation system.”

The TCIP is supported by funding from the voter-approved Wild Spaces & Public Places surtax, as well as state and federal grants, gas taxes and property taxes. While roadway resurfacing and reconstruction remain top priorities, the program also includes sidewalks, traffic safety improvements, drainage upgrades, connectivity projects, and other infrastructure improvements to create a safer, more reliable transportation network.

“This County Commission made a historic commitment to reversing decades of decline in our roads, and residents are now seeing that promise become new pavement,” said Alachua County Commission Chair Ken Cornell. “Thanks in part to the voter-approved Wild Spaces & Public Places surtax, we are delivering an unprecedented level of investment in safer roads, better mobility, and stronger infrastructure that will benefit Alachua County for decades to come.”

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

