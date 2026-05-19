AbilityPath Unveils New Creative Arts Program for Adults with Disabilities in Palo Alto

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AbilityPath Unveils New Creative Arts Program at Mitchell Park Place Grand Opening will celebrate program designed for adults with disabilities

This reimagined program is more than an arts enrichment initiative—it is a strategic investment in the health, wellbeing, and future potential of an underserved population in our community.” — Bryan Neider CEO, AbilityPath

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, May 19th, AbilityPath will celebrate the launch of its new Creative Arts Program at Mitchell Park Place , the affordable housing development that opened to fanfare just last week. While AbilityPath has a long history of elevating artists of all abilities and connecting them with the broader community, the new program and its dedicated space in the ground floor of Mitchell Park Place is a totally reimagined approach to arts programming, aimed at expanding opportunities for creative expression, skill-building, and social connection.AbilityPath, an organization that supports people with disabilities and their families, will offer art programs, computer education, meeting spaces, exercise classes, and more in a community space, a convenient location for residents of Mitchell Park Place and other local community members. Among those services is its expansive Creative Arts Program. As Art Director Taylor Buttrey explains, the program is designed to “spark creativity, unlock skills, and create new pathways toward independence.”The new program, offered to participants 18 years and older who have graduated from high school, offers structured curricula on three tracks:- Visual and performing arts, including video recording and podcasts;- An “Artrepreneurial” path that explores career opportunities, including marketing and branding, for those seeking to earn a living from their talents; and- Art therapy to support emotional wellness.Each track is person-centered and flexible, with a ratio of one teaching artist to six participants. Participants will shape their experience through an Individual Service Plan, ensuring activities align with their interests, goals, and identity.“Art is a universal language,” says Buttrey. “There is too often a tendency to infantilize those with disabilities, but seeing what our artists produce heightens the level of appreciation and understanding about what all people are capable of.”Of course, the revamped Creative Arts Program is much more than art classes. Buttrey is especially keen on the “artrepreneurial” track. “Employment is a challenge for many of our program participants,” he says. “To help someone take something they love and parlay that into a career opportunity is exciting.” Daniel Arroyo, an AbilityPath artist, agrees: “My hopes and dreams are to make a living out of my art. Dreams are for everybody — no limits on dreams, no limits on people.”Art therapy is another key component of the new program. Buttrey points out that participants often suffer disproportionately from trauma, anxiety, depression, and processing delays. “To be able to process their emotions through a creative outlet can be a game changer,” he adds.AbilityPath’s Creative Arts Program depends on community partners to realize its full potential. “Our partners make what we do possible,” says AbilityPath CEO Bryan Neider . Funders of the Mitchell Park space and art program, public and private, include:Sequoia Healthcare DistrictThe William Randolph Hearst FoundationAbilityPath AuxiliaryHelpers CommunityLin-Chang FamilyPalo Alto Community FundChan Zuckerberg Initiative Community FundCity of Palo AltoThose partnering with AbilityPath to offer classes and instruction include EPACenter and the Palo Alto Arts Center. AbilityPath is a founding member of the Creative Spotlight Collective, a cohort of individuals and organizations committed to increasing the exposure, visibility and raised awareness of neurodiversity in the arts.“This art center will present endless opportunities for expression and growth -- that’s the beauty of having AbilityPath in the same building with residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Margaret Abe-Koga. “From the public library to the Magical Playground, the neighborhood is rich with interrelated community resources that support Mitchell Park Place’s residents, and that is by thoughtful community design.”Neider emphasized the person-centered nature of AbilityPath’s programs, which focus on creating opportunity for everyone to fulfill their dreams. He continued, “This reimagined program is more than an arts enrichment initiative—it is a strategic investment in the health, wellbeing, and future potential of an underserved population in our community.”EVENT DETAILS:WHAT: Grand Opening of AbilityPath’s Creative Arts Program at Mitchell PlaceWHEN: Tuesday, May 19th 11 am- 1 pmOpening Ceremony 11:30 amWHERE: Mitchell Park Place, 525 E. Charleston Road., Palo Alto 94306About AbilityPathAbilityPath has been a cornerstone of our community for over 100 years, providing a lifespan of support services to people with disabilities in the greater Bay Area. Our mission is celebrating neurodiversity and empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through innovative, inclusive programs and community partnerships. With educational, therapeutic, vocational, and family support services, we are distinctive in providing support to individuals throughout their lifetimes. To learn more, visit abilitypath.org.

AbilityPath Creative Arts Program 2026

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