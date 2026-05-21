Pathway Society, Inc., Announces “Everest” Fundraiser

Gary Montrezza's flyer for Pathways everest ride

CEO Gary Montrezza to bike elevation equivalent to Mt. Everest to support new Withdrawal Management Center opening later this summer

For people in recovery of substance use treatment, the journey feels like scaling a mountain,” — Gary Montrezza

LOS GATOS , CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose, Calif., May 21, 2026 – He won’t be going to Nepal, but Pathway Society CEO Gary Montrezza will have Mt. Everest in his sights as he raises awareness and funding for Pathway’s new detoxification facility in downtown San Jose. On Thursday, May 21st, Montrezza will scale a route mapped out in Los Gatos that, ridden over 100 times, will equal 29,029 feet – the height of Mt. Everest, the tallest mountain in the world.The goal is to raise money for Pathway’s Withdrawal Management Center, set to open later this summer. While construction of the facility itself has been funded through various grants, this event is designed to make sure the new center is fully equipped with essential needs such as medical equipment, beds and furnishings, and program supplies. Support is lining up worldwide, including “Champion Sponsor” Valley Services, Purple Onion, Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Co., Pizza My Heart, Costco, and Target as well as Giordana and Italy Bike Tours from Italy. The goal is to raise $40,000 to $50,000 or more.“Transformations don’t happen overnight,” says Mike Salinas, founder of waste management company Valley Services, “but they don’t happen at all without someone willing to do the work.”The idea of “Everesting” as a fundraiser seemed like a natural fit, according to Montrezza. “For people in recovery of substance use treatment, the journey feels like scaling a mountain,” he says. “It looks insurmountable and exacts suffering, but the reward can be satisfying for those who make the attempt.” Only 30,000 people in 100 countries have ever completed such a ride, which is technically defined as climbing the equivalent elevation of Mt. Everest in one attempt by repeating a hill climb segment until the entire 29,029 feet is reached – all in under 24 hours. Montrezza expects his ride to take about 16-17 hours.While Montrezza will be the one clocking in all the miles that add up to Everest, he will be joined by supporters at intervals. Los Gatos Mayor Rob Moore will be one of those. “Recovery is hard!” he says. “It’s constant work, like a tough ride. It also requires the whole community coming together to invest in organizations like Pathway to help people get better. With an audacious event like this, we can broaden the message of recovery and inspire others – wherever you are on your journey, you can recover.”Another rider will be San Jose District Attorney Jeff Rosen, who sees the fallout of addiction every day in his job: “Addiction is difficult, and the road to recovery has its hills and challenges. We have a commitment to justice and accountability, but second chances matter. I’m proud to support Pathway’s contributions toward creating a more compassionate and forward-thinking system for our community.”The inaugural Pathway Society Recovery Ride takes place on Thursday, May 21st, in downtown Los Gatos, followed by a celebration in Civic Park from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Montrezza will bike it alone this year, but looks forward to teams participating in the ride and fundraising in the coming years. “Our hope is that we are creating something we can build on,” he says. “People are excited when they learn about this ride – everyone knows someone who has struggled with addiction and understands the challenging road to recovery.”EVENT DETAILS:What: Pathway Society, Inc., Announces “Everest” FundraiserDate: Thursday, May 21, 2026.Start time: Press conference at 12 pm.When: Purple Onion 26 East Main St.Los Gatos, CA 95030PRESS CONFERENCE LOCATIONCELEBRATION: 5:30 to 8:00WHERE: Ride takes place in Los Gatos, CaliforniaCelebration happens at Civic Park110 E. Main Street, Los GatosSponsorship opportunities are available. Learn more at pathwaysociety.org/recovery-ride/.

Pathway Society Recovery Ride

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