Dr. Todd Mabry Named Top Dentist by Phoenix Magazine

Dr. Todd Mabry has once again been selected as a top dental provider by Phoenix Magazine.

I’ve always believed dentistry should focus not only on treating problems, but also on helping patients understand how oral health impacts their long-term overall health and quality of life.” — Todd Mabry, DDS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Todd Mabry, a Scottsdale cosmetic dentist , has been named to Phoenix Magazine’s 2026 “Top Dentists” list, an annual recognition highlighting dental professionals selected by their peers. He was previously selected in 2014, 2015, 2022, and 2025. This distinction reflects the opinions of fellow dentists and specialists who identify practitioners they believe demonstrate a high standard of patient care, clinical knowledge, and professionalism within the field of dentistry.This marks another year that Dr. Mabry has received recognition from Phoenix Magazine, underscoring his longstanding connection to the Phoenix community and his continued commitment to patient education and preventive care. “Being raised in Phoenix makes this recognition especially meaningful to me,” said Dr. Mabry. “I’ve always believed dentistry should focus not only on treating problems, but also on helping patients understand how oral health impacts their long-term overall health and quality of life.”Dr. Mabry and his team regularly serve patients in the Scottsdale and Phoenix areas, offering services that range from preventative dental care and restorative procedures to cosmetic dentistry and advanced treatments. Through an emphasis on patient education and individualized care, the practice aims to help patients make informed decisions about maintaining long-term oral health.The annual Phoenix Magazine “Top Dentists” list serves as a resource for residents seeking peer-recognized dental professionals across a variety of specialties and practice areas. Dr. Mabry says he remains grateful for the continued recognition and is committed to providing high-quality dental care to all of his patients.About Todd Mabry, DDSDr. Todd Mabry is a Phoenix-raised dentist and founder of North Scottsdale Dental Studio. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Marquette University School of Dentistry before completing a residency program in Southern California focused on reconstructive and cosmetic dentistry. In addition to providing comprehensive dental care, Dr. Mabry regularly lectures dental hygiene students on restorative dentistry and remains committed to continuing education within the profession. Outside of his practice, Dr. Mabry is dedicated to serving the community through volunteer and outreach efforts. He has contributed his time and expertise to programs such as Smile Beyond the Bars and Give Kids a Smile, and also serves as a volunteer dentist at the John C. Lincoln Children’s Dental Clinic, helping provide dental care to underserved patients. He is a member of multiple professional organizations, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, and Arizona Dental Association. Dr. Mabry is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Mabry and North Scottsdale Dental Studio, visit toddmabrydds.com and facebook.com/NorthScottsdaleDentalStudio.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.toddmabrydds.com/news-room/dr-todd-mabry-named-top-dentist-by-phoenix-magazine/ ###North Scottsdale Dental Studio8595 E. Bell RoadSuite #D-100Scottsdale, AZ 85260(480) 582-1358Rosemont Media

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