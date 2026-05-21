Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Reveals How Mastopexy Can Combat Age-Related Changes in the Breasts

Dr. David Bottger, a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon in Philadelphia, outlines how a breast lift can renew and rejuvenate aging breast contours.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As women navigate life events such as pregnancy, weight loss, breastfeeding, or simply the natural aging process, breast-related changes can be both aesthetically and emotionally significant. Not only do the ligaments and connective tissue that provide structural support to the breasts (known as Cooper's ligaments) gradually weaken over time, but a natural reduction in skin elasticity driven by declining collagen and elastin production also contributes to breast ptosis or sagging. Combined with the loss of shape and volume often experienced after pregnancy or weight loss, these factors can often create a stretched, “deflated,” or pendulous breast profile. While aging breasts can reduce confidence and comfort in one’s own skin, leading Philadelphia board-certified plastic surgeon David Bottger, MD highlights the effectiveness of mastopexy, commonly known as breast lift surgery, as one of the most effective and transformative procedures available to address the progressive effects of time, gravity, and pregnancy on breast tissue.According to Dr. Bottger, age-related breast sagging is often accompanied by descent of the nipple-areola complexes, loss of fullness in the upper breast poles, and the development of elongated or flat contours. Hormonal changes associated with menopause can further accelerate these developments, as diminishing estrogen levels reduce the density of breast tissue and alter its composition.Dr. Bottger explains that mastopexy is designed to address these concerns through a carefully planned surgical approach intended to reshape the breast mound, remove excess skin, reposition the nipple and areola to a more anatomically youthful location, and tighten the surrounding tissue to restore projection and contour. Unlike breast augmentation, which adds volume, a standard mastopexy works exclusively with the existing breast tissue. Dr. Bottger notes that a breast lift can also be combined with implants or potentially fat grafting for patients who have experienced significant volume loss alongside ptosis. Alternatively, breast reduction can be an effective adjunct for those whose sagging is accompanied by a disproportionate breast size. The specific combination of procedures and most optimal techniques depend entirely on each individual patient's anatomy, degree of ptosis, skin quality, and aesthetic goals.A breast lift is performed under general anesthesia and typically takes between two and three hours, depending on the complexity of the case. Several incision patterns exist and an appropriate technique is chosen based on the degree of lifting required. While a periareolar incision, placed around the border of the areola, can be suitable for very mild breast sagging, the vertical or “lollipop” lift can be effective for moderate ptosis. A full mastopexy utilizes an anchor-shaped incision pattern along the inframammary fold and can correct significant breast sagging or cases involving substantial skin removal. While each approach produces scars, these typically fade considerably over time and are positioned to remain concealed beneath clothing and within the natural contours of the breasts.Dr. Bottger emphasizes how candidacy for mastopexy is determined through a thorough consultation process that includes a detailed review of one’s medical history, a physical examination, and an open discussion of expectations and concerns. Ideal candidates are usually women who are in good general health, who are non-smokers or willing to cease smoking well in advance of surgery, and who have realistic goals regarding the outcome. Patients are encouraged to be at or near a stable weight prior to surgery.Breast lift surgery boasts a high patient satisfaction rate for good surgical candidates and women frequently report improvements not only in the appearance and projection of their breasts, but in their confidence, ability to expand their wardrobe, and their overall sense of self-image and well-being. Many describe the results as restoring a version of their body that feels more aligned with how they perceive themselves, reversing changes that were not a reflection of choice but rather time.Dr. Bottger encourages prospective patients to learn more about breast lift surgery and whether it may be appropriate for their individual circumstances through an appointment with a board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in aesthetics. He stresses that consultations should focus on education, transparency, and individualized care.About David Bottger, MDDr. Bottger is an aesthetic plastic surgeon who offers a wide array of modern face, breast, and body procedures for patients in Philadelphia, Newtown Square, Bryn Mawr, and surrounding communities. A board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Bottger completed a prestigious fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, where he honed his technique in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. He is active in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the Aesthetic Society (formerly the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), among other national professional organizations. With over 20 years of experience in aesthetic surgery, Dr. Bottger also serves on the surgical teams at Bryn Mawr Hospital, ChristianaCare Surgery Center at Glen Mills, and ChristianaCare Surgery Center at Havertown. Dr. Bottger is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Bottger and his practice, please visit drbottger.com andfacebook.com/DrBottger.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drbottger.com/philadelphia-plastic-surgeon-reveals-how-mastopexy-can-combat-age-related-changes-in-the-breasts/ ###Dr. David A. BottgerPhiladelphia Main Line3855 West Chester Pike, Suite 230Newtown Square, PA 19073(610) 355-1929Rosemont Media

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