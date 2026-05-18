Bachmeier Seeks Applicants for Student Cabinet

State School Superintendent Levi Bachmeier is asking for young North Dakotans to serve on his Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, which offers students an opportunity to discuss concerns and shape policy in K-12 education.

Any student in grades six through 12 who attends a North Dakota public or nonpublic K-12 school – or who is in the first year of attending a North Dakota college – is eligible to apply, Bachmeier said.

Student Cabinet terms last about 18 months. Cabinet meetings typically are held every three months at the state Capitol. Members are picked to represent cultures, school sizes, age groups, and regions within the state.

“Serving on the Student Cabinet offers an exceptional opportunity to influence North Dakota K-12 education policy, as well as to gain experience in decision-making, leadership, public speaking, collaboration, and advocacy,” Bachmeier said. “Cabinet service helps to prepare our next generation of young leaders.”

The Student Cabinet application form is on the Department of Public Instruction’s website. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Central time on July 24, 2026.

“Since I took office in November of last year, I have visited 50 school districts across North Dakota. These visits have strengthened my conviction that it is vitally important to speak to students firsthand about how they view their K-12 educational experience,” Bachmeier said.

“The Student Cabinet will help me stay in touch with the young people who are our primary customers. I want to know what is going well in our schools, and I want suggestions about how to improve what is not going so well,” he said.

Since the founding of the Cabinet in 2015, its members have spoken up for early childhood education, anti-bullying protection, increased access to mental health counseling for students, and greater availability for Advanced Placement and dual-credit courses, among other issues.

The Student Cabinet has no pre-determined size; since the first Cabinet in 2015, its membership has fluctuated between 19 and 25, which is the present Cabinet’s number of members. Incumbent members are eligible for reappointment; of the current 25 members, six have served more than one term.