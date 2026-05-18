Augustus Wealth launches ISO/NSO Calculator for equity compensation planning

Augustus Wealth has introduced an ISO/NSO Calculator for tech and space professionals to better understand the cost and tax impact of exercising stock options.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based financial planning firm Augustus Wealth has launched a new ISO/NSO Calculator on its website, giving professionals with equity compensation a clearer way to model the financial impact of exercising stock options.The tool is designed to help users estimate exercise costs, potential AMT exposure, the true cost of waiting, and the possible funding gap between the shares they want to exercise and the cash they have available. Built around user inputs such as number of ISOs, strike price, current 409A or FMV, projected IPO price, and available cash, the calculator helps make complex stock option decisions easier to understand before major liquidity events or tender offer opportunities.For professionals in tech, space, startups, and other equity-heavy industries, exercising stock options can involve more than simply deciding whether the company’s future upside is worth pursuing. AMT exposure, cash constraints, timing, and access to liquidity can all affect whether an exercise decision supports or strains a long-term financial plan.“Stock options can be one of the most meaningful wealth-building opportunities, but the decision to exercise is rarely straightforward,” said Derek Munchow, CFP, founder of Augustus Wealth. “We built this tool to give people a practical starting point. It helps them see the numbers more clearly and understand where the pressure points may be before making a major equity decision.”The ISO/AMT Calculator is part of Augustus Wealth’s broader effort to provide useful planning resources for professionals navigating equity compensation, concentrated stock positions, tender offers, IPO planning, and early retirement goals. While the calculator does not replace personalized tax or financial advice, it gives users a more accessible way to evaluate the potential cost, tax exposure, and trade-offs involved in exercising incentive stock options.About: Augustus Wealth is an independent financial planning and investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles. The firm works primarily with professionals in the tech, space, and high-growth industries, helping them navigate equity compensation, stock options, concentrated portfolios, and major liquidity decisions. Through thoughtful planning, disciplined portfolio management, and tax-aware strategies, Augustus Wealth helps clients turn earned income and equity opportunities into flexible wealth. With clients across Los Angeles, Orange County, Silicon Valley, Austin, and other innovation hubs, the firm supports workers in becoming investors who want stronger planning systems and long-term guidance around complex wealth events.For more information, visit: www.augustuswealth.com/

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